All Ratchet and Clank Games, Ranked

Ratchet and Clank games make up the bulk of my childhood. Every adventure the furry little Lombax and his robot sidekick go on is exciting, fresh, and wonderful. In this article, we’ll be ranking all of the Ratchet and Clank games from worst to best. Of course, this is only my humble option, but I’ll give the reasoning behind each pick. Strap in.

Every Ratchet and Clank Game From Worst to Best

Secret Agent Clank

While not technically a Ratchet & Clank game, Secret Agent Clank was released on PSP and nobody really remembers it or played it. While it is cool that Clank is finally treated like a main character in this one, unless you are a die-hard Clank fan, then this one just doesn’t stack up to any other entry in the series.

Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault

Tied for second to last place are Full Frontal Assault and All 4 One. Full Frontal Assault is an exploration of the series that ditched the platforming and adventure for a tower defense. A cool idea in theory, but a letdown in practice.

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One

Similarly to Full Frontal Assault, All 4 One tried something new. All 4 One is a top-down drop-in/drop-out party multiplayer game. While it is fun, it just doesn’t compare to the rest of the standard Ratchet & Clank games.

Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters

Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters is the first standard platformer/action/adventure game on this list. In Size Matters, the story involves Technomites and the gameplay involved the tried and true gun leveling and armor upgrades. While Size Matters is a solid game, its story is completely forgettable which is why it is at the bottom of the heap.

Ratchet: Deadlocked

Much like Secret Agent Clank, Ratchet: Deadlocked isn’t necessarily a Ratchet & Clank game since Clank isn’t really in it. This one has a story but it is basically an arena fighter — a really fun arena fighter at that. Ratchet: Deadlocked isn’t great but it definitely isn’t bad.

Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando

Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando is the first big step for the series. Scared of a sophomore slump, Going Commando proved that Ratchet & Clank had an audience. Though this game improves upon the first gameplay-wise with the introduction of leveling weapons, the story told in this one isn’t too special.

Ratchet & Clank (2002)

Ah, the game that started it all. The first Ratchet & Clank (2002) game had a lot going for it. You get your first introduction to the main characters, the amazing gameplay, and the wacky world. The story is great, the gameplay is great, and this is the first entry in the series, meaning they didn’t have previous successes to bank on.

Ratchet & Clank (2016)

If you want to play the game that started it all, Ratchet & Clank (2016) is the way to do it. Though fans were disappointed that a brand new Ratchet & Clank game still wasn’t coming out (it had been a while), this fully upgraded version of the first game is now a great way for new players to get into the series or to rekindle your love of Ratchet and Clank if you’ve been around for a while.

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus

Okay, onto the good games (not to say the previously mentioned games are bad, but the games from here on out are my favorites). Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus is a standalone game but it is more bite-sized than other entries. Into the Nexus has a wonderful story that involves a prison break and a very sad ending for two fan-favorite characters (no, not Ratchet & Clank themselves, silly). It leaves a bit to be desired, but overall it is very enjoyable.

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty is one of my all-time favorites because it features space pirates. Much like Into the Nexus, Quest for Booty is a bit-sized game that bridges the game between Tools of Destruction and A Crack in Time. The pirate atmosphere is very choice, the platforming and puzzles are great, and adventuring with Talwyn is a win in my book.

Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal

Surprise throwback! Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal is part of the original series of games since it came out in 2004 but it really is one of the best Ratchet & Clank games ever. And the reason for that is because it had local four-player split screen as well as online multiplayer with modes like Deathmatch and Capture the Flag. While the story itself is great, introducing you to Dr. Nefarious, the multiplayer had vehicles, open areas to battle in, and oodles of fun potential.

Ratchet & Clank: Tools of Destruction

Ratchet & Clank: Tools of Destruction was the beginning of modern Ratchet & Clank games. With the start of the Future saga that still continues today, Tools of Destruction brought heavier storytelling, better open worlds to explore, and cleaner gameplay. This is the game that redefined Ratchet & Clank while also starting a story that multiple future games would expand upon.

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time

In second place (but number one in my heart) is Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time. With ambitious storytelling with Ratchet and Clank being separated and discovering their origins only to be reunited to each make difficult decisions, A Crack in Time really pushed the envelope of what a goofy animated video game could say.

Though the story is the best told so far in any Ratchet & Clank game in my opinion, the worlds you visit are more vibrant and open, the enemies are smarter, and the guns are better. Another thing that made A Crack in Time phenomenal was the open-world space exploration areas where you could explore moons, comets, and asteroid belts, get into space battles, and complete other side quests. Insomniac, if you make another Ratchet & Clank game, please bring space exploration back.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart takes first place. Why, you ask? Simply because it has the most unique worlds that range in beauty, gameplay features, and micro-stories. The graphics are incredible and, while the overall story is just Dr. Nefarious at it again, playing as Rivet and Kit brings a fresh perspective and narrative to the franchise.

And that’ll do it! Those are all of the Ratchet & Clank games ranked from worst to best. Though you may have your own personal list of which games are the best and which are the worst, we can all agree that Ratchet & Clank is awesome and we’d love to see more games made from Insomniac Games. Right after they make Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023