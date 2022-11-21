Are you looking for the best Dead by Daylight gifts for the survivor in your life? Dead by Daylight is the hit asymmetric multiplayer survival horror online game from Canadian studio Behaviour Interactive. Since its inception in 2016, the Behaviour team has brought players some of the most memorable characters in their survivors and killers, objects like hex totems, and yearly holiday events like the upcoming Bone Chill event. Here are the best gift ideas for the survivor in your life to represent their favorite part of this fantastic horror game.

Best Dead by Daylight Gifts for Survivors of All Ages

Here are the five best Dead by Daylight gifts ideas that will surely please the Entity and the survivor in your life.

Totem Boon / Hex / Dull Candle

The Dead by Daylight Totem Boon / Hex / Dull Candle replicates the in-game totem, but you won’t need the Small Game perk to find it! The Totem candle stands 5-inches tall and includes a Bag, one Amber LED light, and one Blue LED light. This allows you to set the mood for your next trial by turning the candle into a boon or hex totem.

Kotobukiya Dead by Daylight: The Wraith PVC Statue

The Kotobukiya Dead by Daylight: The Wraith PVC Statue is one of the best we found, as every element and texture of The Wraith is authentically brought to life. From the texture of his skin, like bark from a birch tree, to the slimy texture of blood stains, every element and texture of The Wraith is perfectly brought to life. The statue stands 10.5 inches tall, which makes it a perfect addition to any collectible collection.

Dead by Daylight: The Board Game

Dead by Daylight: The Board Game is a one-verse-many board game based on the video game. Be the party’s hit, as this board game allows 3 to 5 players to team up as survivors against one killer. The Kickstarter has been funded, and you can now pre-order the board game. It has seven survivor mini-figures, six killer mini-figures, and lots of really well-crafted boards, tokens, and cards in the same art style as the game.

The Dead by Daylight Official Soundtrack

The Dead by Daylight Official Soundtrack is the perfect gift for those video game soundtrack lovers. The Dead by Daylight theme song is iconic, and the rest of the game’s music creates such a fantastic ambiance that you feel for the survivors’ and killers’ plight because of the Entity. Tracks include map background songs and songs for individual killers. The soundtrack is available in both vinyl and mp3, so they can listen using their preferred method.

Dead by Daylight Stein

The Dead by Daylight Stein is the perfect gift for those gamers who like to drink their favorite beverage while completing a long gaming session. It is also the perfect gift for those streamers who like to rep their favorite games uniquely. The stein holds 17 ounces of liquid and has a stainless steel cup inside the oak wood body. You can also add a customized message to the side and bottom of the stein for an even more unique gift.

Dead by Daylight is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022