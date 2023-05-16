10 Best Fall Guys Creative Maps

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Fall Guys players have plenty of Creative maps to choose from made by the community and no matter which you pick, there is a lot of fun to be had! Plus, if you ever want to express your creative side even more then you could make a map too — maybe it’ll even be featured on this list one day! This article will take you through all of the best Fall Guys creative maps.

Best Fall Guys Creative Maps of All Time

10. Solo Full-Tilt Rage | 6444-4459-5271

This map utilizes a nice mechanic that flows through the level. Using many springy bounce pads, you have to navigate to the end while avoiding the spinning spiked cylinder rollers. It will probably take you a good chunk of time to complete but the reward will all be worth it!

9. Never Gonna Give You Up | 7410-0705-0979

Ah, the classic Rick Roll in Fall Guys form — thought you could go a month without another Rick-Roll? It seems not! With this map, you will have to navigate up the side of a wall at first and then eventually proceed with the rest of the map. Rick Astley unfortunately isn’t singing in the background but you could have that by putting on Spotify (or Apple Music if you prefer) while playing.

All in all, this is an enjoyable and interesting map to work through.

8. Twisting Tower | 8365-4077-8899

A map with you climbing up a tower avoiding obstacles as you go. There are various different small routes you can take while climbing — meaning plenty of replayability value. If you are looking for something that is a bit more contained in a central area then this is the one for you.

7. Terminal Slime-ocity | 9541-0497-1157

This is one of the most creative Fall Guys maps we have ever seen. Not only does it combine effective game mechanics, but it also teaches the player of their usage through impactful map design. I know the importance of an effective tutorial as a games designer myself and teaching mechanics can be a tricky thing at first. As you slide down ramps on this level and time your jumps, it is a thrill for the ages!

6. Digital Deathrun | 4287-2817-3173

A difficult map that will require lots of timing and precision to complete but once you get into the rhythm of the level it all starts to come together. This is one of those maps that you will likely attempt for a little while one night then go back to it another. It’s speedy and ideal for any time you’re looking for a challenge in Fall Guys.

5. Pinball Whizzer | 9669-4514-2846

This one looks fun right from the get-go. Faced with a large ramp to climb up you’ll have to make split-second choices on deciding where to travel to on the ramp. The turntable section will likely be very chaotic so it’ll be great to keep an eye on when other players plan on opening one to make your dash through.

4. Tower of Pseudo | 2886-5430-9259

Tower of Pseudo is another map where namely a tower (surprise surprise) is involved. This one becomes a bit of a puzzle map thanks to the falling floors that are placed in sections. It is a brilliant map to play anytime you’re wanting to bring some knowledge into Fall Guys and build up run patterns. It is definitely a map that you will want to check out soon.

3. Blinky Spabbles | 6656-3877-0768

A classic-style Fall Guys map that is very short and sweet. This will be an excellent map to play through with some of your friends/other people and enjoy working your way through the various obstacles. I think one of the best parts is when you have to avoid the fruit-shooting cannons which can always be a ton of fun.

2. Celestial Slimefall | 8256-2698-3061

Out of every map on this list: this will likely be one of the most difficult you will encounter. The starting section in particular can be brutal since you have to time your jump precisely to land on one fan spinning up. A jump and dive will be your friend at this part. However, the general flow and challenge of the map feel extremely nice and are worth the trial.

1. SNEK | 2734-5123-1618

Snek is perfect for those who want a tough challenging level but one with an overall interesting design. Set in what is meant to be a snake, you have to navigate around spinning axes and avoid gaps in the floor. I personally recommend choosing a right-hand route for less risk since the spawn points can be quite unforgiving. It is an extremely enjoyable map.

I have been playing through all of the best Fall Guys creative maps on PlayStation 5 — we hope you enjoy your time working through all of them as we did!

