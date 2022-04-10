Best Games Like Stardew Valley: 10 Farming Games That You’ll Love

If you haven’t scratched that outdoor itch enough with Stardew Valley, there are plenty of other games out there you’ll want to put some time into. ConcernedApe’s masterpiece has brought veterans and new gamers alike into gaming with its relaxed atmosphere and boatloads of gameplay features. There are lots of other games just like it waiting to be explored by gamers who loved Stardew Valley.

10 Best Farming Games Like Stardew Valley

Since you’re ready to find out what lies ahead of Pelican Town, here are 10 of the best farming games that are like Stardew Valley that you will definitely love.

Sun Haven

If you liked the more RPG-like elements of Stardew Valley and thought that the game needed more fantastical elements like magic or dragons, this game has you covered. Sun Haven is a lot like Stardew Valley except it is in more of a fantasy environment where you do not have to choose to be human. Instead, you have options like the demon, the elf, an angel, an elemental, naga, and amari (which is just an animal like a cat or dog). There is also co-op multiplayer of up to eight people online.

Available on: PC

Garden Story

This game was made by Picogram that has the player take up the role of Concord, a little grape, that must join forces with other fruit and frogs to protect their home, The Grove, from the Rot that is destroying it. As the purple hero, you are appointed the Guardian of the Grove. With that title, you must not only take care of the usual tasks that Stardew Valley would have you complete but there is also a larger story of combating the antagonistic Rot on your island.

Available on: PC, Nintendo Switch

Harvest Moon

Harvest Moon walked so that Stardew Valley could run. This is the OG classic farming simulation game. Though it first came out in the 90s on the SNES, it still brings a familiar gameplay style like that of Stardew Valley. This 2D pixel game has you planting crops and building up your farm while interacting with the locals in the town. Sound familiar? Check out Harvest Moon to see where Stardew Valley originated from. Obviously, players may not be able to play on original hardware. However, there are plenty of methods on PC to be able to play it.

Available on: SNES, PC

Voodoo Garden

This is a much more barebones version of Stardew Valley with less intensive gameplay all around. Voodoo Garden is more or less an idle clicker farming simulator but building out your beautiful garden will never look better with the unique and pretty design of every creature and plant in the game. If you are someone who likes to have videos to watch or movies on Netflix to enjoy while playing a game, this is the perfect farming simulator game for you.

Available on: PC

Slime Rancher

Slime Rancher has the same energy as Stardew Valley in that no matter what you do in the game, you will always feel a sense of lighthearted fun and progression throughout the entire time of any play session. Instead of harvesting crops in Stardew Valley, players will be harvesting plorts (or just poop) from cute and bouncy slimes that all come in different shapes and sizes.

Available on: Xbox One, PS4, PC, and the Nintendo Switch

Moonlighter

Moonlighter has the closest gameplay style to Stardew Valley right there with Harvest Moon. This management simulator has less to do with farming and more to do with restocking your shelves and making sure your customers are happy with your inventory. There are elements of familial drama that make the tone a bit darker but overall, the game is truly a joy to spend time with.

Available on: PC, PS4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch

Hokko Life

In this game, you tend to your farm while taking on the tried and true fun experiences of crafting new materials to help you and fishing for new trout to sell. Hokko Life not only has you building out your own home but the entire village around you as well. This early access game is still in development, but the fun you will have with it in its current state is still enjoyable.

Available on: PC

My Time at Portia

The grinding elements of Stardew Valley are all too apparent in this game. However, the beautiful atmosphere and fun interactions make the grindy nature of the game worth the while. The community aspect of the game is where it shines the most with a mixture of simulation elements like The Sims on top of its necessary farming elements like Stardew Valley. With so many people to interact with and materials to gather, My Time at Portia will be a time sink, indeed.

Available on: PC, Nintendo Switch

Yonder: The Cloudcatcher Chronicles

What if instead of hurting the wild animals in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you were able to herd them on your farm? That is what you will get with Yonder: The Cloudcatcher Chronicles. This open-world includes no combat. Instead, there are some lighter quests to follow along with as you build out your farm via material building, crafting, fishing, cooking, and brewing.

Available on: PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

With a much similar story to Stardew Valley, you start out on a farm left to you by your grandfather. Building up your farm in this game will bring nostalgia back as you cultivate all your crops, take on side requests from the villagers, craft your tools, and take part in the local activities in the town. This latest entry into the series is one that you will not want to miss if you still have that Stardew Valley itch.

Available on: PC, Nintendo Switch

Those are our 10 games you should play if you loved Stardew Valley and want more content like it. Check out more of our original articles here.