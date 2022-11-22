Christmas is already at hand, which for many means the beginning of a quest to find the perfect gifts for their friends, family, significant others, and more. With that said, in order to help you find he perfect gift for a God of War Ragnarok fan, here are a few God of War gifts sure to pair well with Ragnarok!

Best God of War Gifts that Pair Well with Ragnarok

The Art of God of War Ragnarök

Very few gifts can pair as well with God of War Ragnarok like the hardcover version of the game’s official artbook, which features a deep dive into the game’s lore, its characters, and more. But there’s a catch, as the book will only be released on December 27, so make sure your gift recipient does not mind waiting a few more days to get their present.

The Hardcover edition of Dark Horses Books’ The Art of God of War Ragnarök can be pre-ordered for $44,90 at either the publisher’s official site or through official retailers.

God of War: Lore & Legends

A must-read for all God of War fans, God of War: Lore & Legends brings a new perspective to the adventure featured in the 2018 game, as well as a wide array of new information regarding not only Atreus, but also Kratos, Faye, and many other characters, all while looking like it came straight out of the Nine Realms. For those with a keen eye, yes, that’s the same book Atreus holds in both God of War and God of War Ragnarok.

You can purchase God of War: Lore & Legends for around $30 to $40 at official retailers.

God of War Funko POPs

Part of a collection that became famous for bringing everyone’s favorite characters and turning them into extremely charming and detailed hand-sized versions of themselves, the God of War Funko POP”s are a gift sure to please all the fans of the franchise. After all, who would not want to have Kratos watching over them or right by their side as they play the game?

Although God of War Ragnarok has yet to receive a Funko collection, the God of War 2018 Funko POP!’ can be found in a wide array of retailers.

God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition (For Those Who Want to Go All Out)

If you have the money for it, we cannot think of a better gift for a God of War fans than the new game’s Collectors Edition, as it features a faithful replica of Thor’s hammer Mjölnir, a set of exclusive Dwarven Dice, two life-sized Vanir Twins Carvings, as well as both an exclusive Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine box and a steelbook.

The edition is available for around $199.99 at official retailers.

God of War Ragnarok Dualsense

To close off our list we have the official God of War Ragnarok Dualsense controller. The controller is, If you manage to find it, a sure hit, after all, what’s better than playing the game with its very own themed controller?

You can play God of War on PS4, PS5, and PC. God of War Ragnarok, on the other hand, is available exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022