Best Multiplayer Games of 2022

Players are always searching for the next fun game to play with their friends. With so many new multiplayer games coming out this year, it can be hard to pick the next game for you and your friends to play. You wouldn’t want to waste any money or time on a bad game.

The category of multiplayer games can vary widely since it covers any game that you can play with others. This can mean both co-op and competitive games fall under the umbrella of multiplayer games. While everyone can have their own preference on what they want out of a multiplayer game, there are a few games that are good to play no matter what your preferences are. Here are the best multiplayer games that came out in 2022.

AOTF’s Winner

Overwatch 2 is a game that many people have been waiting years for. The original Overwatch was such a success that players were craving a sequel and all of the new content that was promised with it. While everything that players wanted might not be in the game at the moment, it has still brought tons of new changes to the Overwatch meta to the table for players to experience while the final release is being worked on.

Overwatch 2 is the best choice for the best multiplayer game of 2022 as it offers so much for players. It kept all of the loved characters from the original Overwatch while changing up how the game played thus changing how each character is played. It also has a constant stream of new content coming into the game with the seasonal battlepass system, so players won’t be left waiting for new heroes like they were in the original.

Once the game is fully released, it will have something for everyone to play as it will have a co-op game mode similar to the limited events added in the original. So even if you are not a fan of competitive shooters, you might want to give Overwatch 2 a try and see if you will want to come back when the co-op is added it. The game is free to play which gives all the more reason to try it out.

Honorable Mentions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty has finally returned to form with the release of Modern Warfare 2. It brought the franchise back to what fans enjoyed with 2019’s Modern Warfare but with enough changes to make the game vastly different. The new weapon tree system and the perk overhaul is something new to work with, but the game still plays similarly to the previous Modern Warfare.

If you are not a fan of the classic Call of Duty multiplay, there are other game modes that you might enjoy. Warzone is still around for fans of the battle royal, however, it has received enough changes to be called Warzone 2.

You even have the new DMZ game mode to play around with. Which is similar to Warzone, but with a lot fewer players and a bigger focus on dealing with AI. If you had any enjoyment with the original Modern Warfare, then it would be worth your time to give Modern Warfare 2 a shot and see if you might like it.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

What happens when you cross the Borderlands series with Dungeons and Dragons? Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is what happens. Many fans of the Borderlands franchise fondly remember the short DLC for Borderlands 2 which was Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragonkeep. Now we have a full game set in that universe.

All of the classic Borderlands charms with a coat of medieval fantasy put on. You cast spells instead of throwing grenades, you can multi-class in different classes to make your own unique build. You have the classic Borderlands cast with all of their wit and humor but in a whole new setting.

Best of all, you can experience all of this with friends, as the game features the staple four-player co-op that we have come to expect from the Borderlands franchise at this point. If you have enjoyed any of the previous Borderlands games, it would be worth it to give Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands a shot with some friends.

Gotham Knights

With Batman gone, it is up to the Batman family to keep the streets of Gotham safe. Each in their own unique way. Gotham Knights is the newest installment in the Arkham series and picks up after the tragic death of Batman. With the Dark Knight gone, all of Gotham is at the mercy of various criminal organizations and is close to falling into ruin.

However, there are still a few individuals that desire to save the city from itself and keep the Batman legacy alive. You and your friends will play as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood as you clean up the streets of Gotham. Each of the characters has its own unique style to offer a different experience no matter which one you play.

Gotham Knights is best experienced with friends as you can have the full might of the Bat family to clean up the streets. It has some nice co-op features that allow you to skip over story segments you have played with other friends if you do play a bit of the game on your own. Overall, it is a solid option to spend some evenings with the crew fighting crime.

Rainbow Six Extraction

The first season of year three for Rainbow Six Siege was an interesting one for sure. We had a brief alien invasion that brought us the most interesting limited-time game mode we have ever had. The mode was so popular, that we now have a full game around it.

Rainbow Six Extraction combines takes the tactical elements of Siege and puts them to the test against an alien invasion. You can play as your favorite operators and finally see what all the training exercises were for. Each of their abilities has been modified slightly to work against the alien threat in some way, while still being similar to how they functioned in Siege.

The game truly does play like a match of terrorist hunt in Siege but with more polish put into it. You still scout around with drones and you want to sneak up on aliens so as to not alert them all. Thus making use of all of the tactical strategies that you make use of in Siege. If you enjoy the gameplay of Siege but want to be a bit less competitive, consider giving Rainbow Six Extraction a try with some friends.

Warhammer 40k: Darktide

After a long wait, Warhammer 40k fans have finally received a bit of love. Warhammer 40k: Darktide comes from the developers of the Vermintide franchise and it shows. From the melee combat to the dark and gritty setting of the Warhammer 40k universe. All of it is the result of years spent making this style of game and doing it well.

Darktide has four unique classes for you to play as, each with its own set of weapons and perks for you to work with. Each class offers a vastly different playstyle than the others which makes for a different experience on each mission you go on with a class. While you can breeze through the lower-difficulty missions, you will need to work together with your friends to make it through the higher-tier stuff.

While fans of Vermintide might be a bit hesitant to give this game a shot, it is well worth it. All of the different elements combine together quite well to offer a unique experience that you can’t get in the Vermintide games, while also not feeling like an entirely different game to them.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023