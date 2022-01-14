Best Music Bots For Discord (2022)

Discord Music Bots can change your server in many different ways. Music can make or break an experience for you. The thrill of victory; welled up by the pounding beats of your favorite soundtrack. The feeling of sadness and loss as you listen to something that reminds you of someone in the past. Everything that you do can be enhanced by music, including chatting about passions on a Discord Server. Today, we are going to go over a few of the best choices that are currently available for Music Bots, available on Discord.

Hydra

Hydra is a personal favorite, used in multiple Discord Channels that are quite active, be it for gaming, or for anything else. One of the reasons that Hydra is one of the most popular Discord Music Bots is due to its rich feature set, ranging from simple music commands and requests to Reaction Roles, which allow the members of your server to assign themselves unique roles in the way that the Bot is controlled. Hydra is a free bot, however, it does also have plans for Premium Features, which include up to 15 Servers for a monthly cost, or individual premium plans.

ProBot

ProBot is a highly used Discord Bot, not only for the fact that it does offer high-quality music selections, but it also has many other features, such as image searches, logs, moderation, and more! One of the best parts about this bot, however, is its claim of 99.99% uptime, which means that you’re guaranteed a flawless Discord session, filled with your favorite musical options. Offering commands such as #skip, #search, #queue, and more, you’re able to keep a keen eye on the type of music that you have in your server, to keep things as exciting or mellow as you prefer. ProBot is also free, which makes its addition to your server a no-brainer.

Lofi Radio

Lofi Radio is a fairly new bot, that takes inspiration from the classic YouTube video we’ve all stumbled upon of a young girl in her room, listening to music and working on homework with some nice, chill Lofi beats playing in the background, filling your room with the rich, warm tones of a new favorite genre. Lofi Radio one-ups that by allowing you to keep your favorite chat room as comfortable and cozy as you’d like it to be. Curl up with a cup of your favorite drink, and let the beats overtake your soul. Lofi Radio is free, and can make your next gaming session with your favorite chill game that much more relaxing.

FredBoat

Love music, but hate the hassle of having to go to another site to find what you’re looking for? Look no further than FredBoat, which earns accolades here as a bot that allows you search directly within Discord, rather than having to search outside media sources for that perfect tune that you’ve been trying to find. Want to pick some flowers in Animal Crossing while listening to your favorite heavy metal tracks? FredBoat has got you covered. The best part? FredBoat is free to add to your server! Trusted by over 4 million other Discord users, why not give this one a try today?

BMO

Music is a great tool for you to to be able to utilize in your chats, but what if you’re craving a little more? BMO has you covered, by offering not only searchable song options and queuing, but also supports games in your server, image tools and more. BMO works quickly, as well, with little to no time in between finding your favorite song and maybe something you’d never heard before, suggested by someone in your chat. BMO is free, and slightly more experimental than other bots, with new features being added in quite often.

Finding new ways to keep your Discord chats fun and efficient will be much easier with the help of any of the bots listed above. As stated above, Hydra is a strong competitor for the best Music Bot out there, especially if you are moderating multiple Discord chats, and want to keep the music pumping. Have fun, and keep on streaming on!