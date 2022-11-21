Are you looking for the best Pokémon gift ideas for the Pokémon masters in your life? Pokémon has been a staple for multiple generations since its creation in 1996. There have been video games, card games, television shows, movies, and so much merchandise since then. It might be hard to know what to get, so we have made your holiday decisions super easy! Here are the five best Pokémon gift ideas for Pokémon masters of all ages.

Best Pokémon Gift Ideas for Pokémon Masters of all Ages

Whether your Pokémon master is an adult or a kid, we have provided the best gift ideas to have them say Pika-Pika (I love it)!

Cherish Ball by the Wand Company

The Cherish Ball by the Wand Company is an officially licensed die-cast replica of the Cherish Ball first introduced in the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games. It has a 3-inch diameter that is the same size as in the game. In addition, the Cherish Ball features touch, proximity sensing, and button-activated light sequences that will have your Pokémon Master catching all the Pokémon.

Pokemon Battle Academy 2 Board Game

The Pokemon Battle Academy 2 Board Game includes three complete Pokémon TCG decks, including Cinderace V, Pikachu V, and Evee V. The Battle Academy set includes instructions, tutorial guides, a two-player game board, and deck boxes to keep your Pokémon masters organized. The Battle Academy is rated as play level 1 and recommended for Masters age six plus.

Pokémon Pokédex Personalized Wooden Key Holder

The Pokémon Pokédex Personalized Wooden Key Holder is a collectible holder you can hang on the wall and store your keys. It features the original Pokémon from Pokémon Red, Blue, and Yellow. You can also add a 2.5″ by 1.5″ personalized message across the front of the Pokédex. The key holder comes unpainted, giving you or the receiver plenty of options to paint and customize as you see fit.

Pokémon – 2.B.A. Master (Piano-Fun!)

The Pokémon – 2.B.A. Master (Piano-Fun!) is the perfect gift for the Pokémon Musician in your life. It features 13 songs from the hit television show, like the Pokémon Theme, Misty’s Song, and Double Trouble (Team Rocket). The Pokémon – 2.B.A Master book also includes a full-color, 8-page pull-out section featuring characters and scenes providing a bit of fun with their music lessons.

MEGA Pokémon Motion Gyarados Building Toys with Motion Brick

The MEGA Pokémon Motion Gyarados Building Toys with Motion Brick will have your Pokémon Master become a building master. This MEGA set consists of 2186 bricks and a buildable display case with an animated ocean environment. Your builder will enjoy this set long after they’ve built it with the hand-activated crank, which activates swimming motion, opening mouth, flapping tail, and pivoting neck.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2022