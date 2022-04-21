Best Realistic Roblox Survival Games: 10 Free Survival Games on Roblox

Find out which survival games make the cut in our ranking of the Top 10 best games available on Roblox!

April 21st, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

Roblox-Orb-Simulator-Codes-article

If you’re looking for a new game to help you scratch that survival itch, look no further than Roblox. The community in this game inside of a game maker has brought forth some of the coolest examples of what you can do with the platform, and today, we are going to be covering the Top 10 Free Survival Games in Roblox!

10. Untamed Planet by Untamed Planet

UntamedPlanet

Venturing into the wild as one of your favorite animal species, you’ll need to find food, fight for survival, and do what you need to do to make sure that you are surviving for as long as possible. You’ll be able to fully roleplay along with your friends, and other people on the site to make sure that you are living your dreams of being a lion, frog, or anything in between.

9. The Asylum by @johnpcps

TheAsylum

Making your way through dark corridors and doing what you need to do to survive, The Asylum offers plenty of jumps, spooks, and plenty of ways to make sure that you are not going to become food for the creatures that are hunting you down. You’ll need to do what you can to survive this terrifying experience.

8. State of Anarchy by DEV_DUDES

StateOfAnarchy

Taking clear inspiration from games like Escape From Tarkov and STALKER, you’ll need to find and scavenge weapon pieces, manage your equipment and continue to survive on your own or with your friends. While extremely in-depth, its learning curve can scare away some players, but those willing to invest the time will find a surprisingly deep game here.

7. Desert Island Survival by Laputa Studio

DesertIslandSurvival-1271x720

After surviving a shipwreck, you and your friends will have to do whatever you can to survive on a deserted island. Featuring building, cooking, crafting, and more, you’ll be in complete control in a survival situation, and be able to put all of your skills to the test to make sure that everyone survives.

6. Survive The Killer! by Slyce Entertainment

SurviveTheKiller

Playing out like Dead By Daylight, you and your team will need to work together to survive through the night and make sure that you’re not the next victim of the killer. You’ll need to survive, and fight your way through the night, or find a way to escape and thwart the killer’s plans.

5. Catastrophia SURVIVE! by @ILoveCzechRepublic

Catastrophia

Surviving in the world after an Apocyplitic event doesn’t sound easy, and this game makes sure that you know it. You’ll need to build, eat and survive through treacherous landscapes, befriend animals, and hunt to make sure that you can make it through another day.

See also
Best Roblox FPS Games: The 15 Best Shooters on Roblox, Ranked

4. Cenozoic Survival CLASSIC by @Charley_Goji

Cenozoic-Survival-CLASSIC

You’ll want to make sure that you’ve got your loincloth on tight, as you’ll need to survive in the days before the dawn of man. You’ll hunt massive monsters, survive, live life as a caveman or woman, and do what is needed to provide light, food, and comfort. You’ll also need to defend your newly constructed village from intruders, as well!

3. Survive The night by Aurek Team

Survive-The-Night

Much like Survive The Killer! on the list before, you’ll need to work with your team to make sure that you’ll be able to make it through the night until 6 am to survive the onslaught that the hunter has brought upon you. Offering more characters to choose from, and more ways to survive, you’ll have a great time with this game!

2. Island Survival by @seizethepineapple

Island-Survival

Build the greatest island that you can, all while making sure that you have the tools, skills, and items to survive through different events. You’ll be able to invite your friends and have up to 30 different people inhabit your island, and with upgrades that you’ll be able to add to your bases and other items, you’ll find plenty to enjoy here!

1. Handyman Survival by @ademyst
Handyman-Survival

Armed with nothing else but your bare hands, you’ll need to do whatever you can to survive on this island. Craft different items, hunt for food, and more in this exciting survival game. Offering great graphics, the ability to start up a tribe with your friends, and extensive moderation controls, you can make sure that you are surviving exactly how you’d like to. This is the definitive survival experience in Roblox.

And there we have it, the Top 10 Best Survival Games in Roblox! You’ll be able to try any of these out as long as you have an account, and since it’s free to start one up, give it a try! You’ll be surprised how in-depth some of these games can be, rivaling the features of their big-budget brothers and sisters.

Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android.

More on Attack of the Fanboy :

MORE Roblox
funky friday codes 2022
ROBLOX: Funky Friday Codes (April 2022)
How to Enable Voice Chat in Roblox
Best Roblox FPS Games: The 15 Best Shooters on Roblox, Ranked
sonic speed simulator how to unlock sonic, tails, and knuckles
Sonic Speed Simulator: How to Unlock Sonic, Tails, & Knuckles
Roblox Slayers Unleashed
Slayers Unleashed Roblox Codes: Free Rerolls and XP Boosts
Trending on AOTF
Snoop Dogg is Now Available in Warzone & Vanguard Here’s How to Get Him
Valorant Fade Agent
Valorant Fade Agent First Look: Abilities, Release Date, and More
yelan genshin impact 2.7 leak
Genshin Impact 2.7 Story Leak Reveals Major Characters and More
Personal Final Fantasy XIV cover image.
FFXIV: Lyse Outfit and Megashiba Mount Leaked for Mog Station Store