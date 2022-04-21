Best Realistic Roblox Survival Games: 10 Free Survival Games on Roblox

If you’re looking for a new game to help you scratch that survival itch, look no further than Roblox. The community in this game inside of a game maker has brought forth some of the coolest examples of what you can do with the platform, and today, we are going to be covering the Top 10 Free Survival Games in Roblox!

Venturing into the wild as one of your favorite animal species, you’ll need to find food, fight for survival, and do what you need to do to make sure that you are surviving for as long as possible. You’ll be able to fully roleplay along with your friends, and other people on the site to make sure that you are living your dreams of being a lion, frog, or anything in between.

Making your way through dark corridors and doing what you need to do to survive, The Asylum offers plenty of jumps, spooks, and plenty of ways to make sure that you are not going to become food for the creatures that are hunting you down. You’ll need to do what you can to survive this terrifying experience.

Taking clear inspiration from games like Escape From Tarkov and STALKER, you’ll need to find and scavenge weapon pieces, manage your equipment and continue to survive on your own or with your friends. While extremely in-depth, its learning curve can scare away some players, but those willing to invest the time will find a surprisingly deep game here.

After surviving a shipwreck, you and your friends will have to do whatever you can to survive on a deserted island. Featuring building, cooking, crafting, and more, you’ll be in complete control in a survival situation, and be able to put all of your skills to the test to make sure that everyone survives.

Playing out like Dead By Daylight, you and your team will need to work together to survive through the night and make sure that you’re not the next victim of the killer. You’ll need to survive, and fight your way through the night, or find a way to escape and thwart the killer’s plans.

5. Catastrophia SURVIVE! by @ILoveCzechRepublic

Surviving in the world after an Apocyplitic event doesn’t sound easy, and this game makes sure that you know it. You’ll need to build, eat and survive through treacherous landscapes, befriend animals, and hunt to make sure that you can make it through another day.

4. Cenozoic Survival CLASSIC by @Charley_Goji

You’ll want to make sure that you’ve got your loincloth on tight, as you’ll need to survive in the days before the dawn of man. You’ll hunt massive monsters, survive, live life as a caveman or woman, and do what is needed to provide light, food, and comfort. You’ll also need to defend your newly constructed village from intruders, as well!

Much like Survive The Killer! on the list before, you’ll need to work with your team to make sure that you’ll be able to make it through the night until 6 am to survive the onslaught that the hunter has brought upon you. Offering more characters to choose from, and more ways to survive, you’ll have a great time with this game!

2. Island Survival by @seizethepineapple

Build the greatest island that you can, all while making sure that you have the tools, skills, and items to survive through different events. You’ll be able to invite your friends and have up to 30 different people inhabit your island, and with upgrades that you’ll be able to add to your bases and other items, you’ll find plenty to enjoy here!

1. Handyman Survival by @ademyst

Armed with nothing else but your bare hands, you’ll need to do whatever you can to survive on this island. Craft different items, hunt for food, and more in this exciting survival game. Offering great graphics, the ability to start up a tribe with your friends, and extensive moderation controls, you can make sure that you are surviving exactly how you’d like to. This is the definitive survival experience in Roblox.

And there we have it, the Top 10 Best Survival Games in Roblox! You’ll be able to try any of these out as long as you have an account, and since it’s free to start one up, give it a try! You’ll be surprised how in-depth some of these games can be, rivaling the features of their big-budget brothers and sisters.

Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android.