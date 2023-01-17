Best Shooter Games for Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is home to thousands of loveable titles and genres for players to pick up as they please, including everything from party games to a cozy individual experience with a farming simulator, but if you’re looking for something slightly more tension-raising, when was the last time you used the console for a shooter? Of course, the Xbox and PS5 are home to several well-known shooter games, but the Nintendo Switch shouldn’t be written off. There is a considerable variety of shooter titles to dive into, so read on to discover our top picks.

The Top 10 Shooter Games on Nintendo Switch

One of the charms of having some of the best shooter games on Nintendo Switch is the portability of the console, so if you’re planning to team up with your friends in one of the following games, the hybrid home, and handheld console guarantees the ability to pack up and go whenever needed. The following list spotlights ten of the best shooter games currently available on Nintendo Switch.

Fortnite

Fortnite is arguably one of the most popular shooter games on the Nintendo Switch, and there’s a good reason for it. Aside from being free-to-play, it has an incredibly active fanbase so you won’t spend hours searching for fellow players, and the consistent updates released will keep even veteran players on their toes. In addition, it’s a swift game to jump in and out of to suit any commute time or lunch break gaming sessions, making it one of the most appealing shooter games on the Switch.

Overwatch 2

Similarly to Fortnite, Overwatch 2 gained a lot of popularity on the Nintendo Switch due to becoming free-to-play and consistently launching updates and events for players to enjoy. It’s a great game to play with friends, and the cross-progression between other consoles and PC means you can work on your rank wherever you go, so you never have to go too far from your favorite heroes. In addition, Overwatch 2 is pretty user-friendly, so even if you haven’t had much experience with shooter titles, you’ll be able to pick it up and enjoy it.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends is a popular title across every platform it’s available on, but with the Nintendo Switch, you can easily practice or jump into arenas while you’re on the go. It’s free-to-play, excellent for players looking for something fun and easy to pick up, and character variation provides enough opportunity to understand what you like and dislike, similar to Overwatch. Plus, the community of Apex Legends, alongside consistent updates, keeps content fresh and exciting, which is why it’s maintained its high praise.

Splatoon 3

Despite the cutesy character design of Splatoon 3, this game’s competitive element makes it so appealing. Splatoon is a top-rated franchise, and the third installment has been enjoyed by many since its initial launch in September 2022. Once again, it’s a fun game to play with friends or on your own, and the characters alone will have you pick it up repeatedly. But, of course, regular Splatfests help keep players engaged, too.

DOOM

DOOM is a staple when it comes to shooter games. It’s got the perfect balance of brutal fun and fast-paced gameplay while still requiring a level of skill players will gain as they progress through the title. There’s a solid single-player campaign to take on your own if you fancy it, or you can come together with some friends in various multiplayer modes, meaning gameplay never becomes stale. If you want an authentic, tense shooter game, then every sign points to DOOM.

Superhot

Superhot is an underdog regarding shooter games in the Nintendo Switch library. It offers a new approach to gameplay which may take a while to settle into, but the general mayhem it causes, which is incredibly dependent on strategy to resolve, is worth every penny. In addition, the graphics are new and exciting to explore, which makes it incredibly easy to sink hours into without necessarily realizing it.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

If you’ve ever fancied exploring a post-nuclear environment while liberating people from a suppressor, Wolfenstein II is an action-packed story with some memorable characters which will have you reaching for your console until you’ve solved every issue they face. What this game offers, which many shooter games on the Switch don’t, is the utilization of the motion controls built into the joy-con controllers. So, with a pair of controllers in your hands, you can enjoy a truly immersive experience and really take control.

Dusk

For fans of horror survival games, Dusk ticks nearly every box. You will be challenged with facing hordes of cultists and dark forces in this retro-inspired FPS, all while attempting to discover what is happening beneath the Earth. It’s a tense, hair-raising experience from start to finish, and the retro graphics give it an unmatched charm to keep you sucked in. Plus, if you put it down, the terrifying monsters might crawl out of your screen, so you should keep playing to make sure they won’t.

Sniper Elite III: Ultimate Edition

If fast-paced PvP tension isn’t quite what you’re searching for and you’d rather refine your stealth and skill, then Sniper Elite is the perfect title to download. Rather than facing hordes of enemies, it becomes your job to subtly chip away at enemy forces by utilizing your own stealth ability in massive open levels, which are pretty consuming. Everything affects your shot, like your heart rate, the wind, and gravity, so you need a keen eye should you want to complete the campaign or multiplayer modes of this title.

Paladins

Paladins is another praised free-to-play game embedded with fantasy and unlockable abilities to keep you entertained. There’s a massive variety of characters to play to keep yourself entertained, whether you want to play as a sharp-shooting human or a mech-riding goblin. In addition, you aren’t entirely dependent on firearms and harness magical abilities alongside being able to pull the trigger. There’s a lot of opportunity to customize your experience in Paladins, which is one of the main appeals, and it’s constantly updated with new features and characters to keep it as exciting as your first experience.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023