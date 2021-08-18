Paladins: Saati is the Star of the Game’s Newest Champion Teaser

Today, Evil Mojo Games officially revealed, in the official social media channels of their flagship title Paladins, a new Champion Teaser, this time focused on the bounty hunter Saati, The Trickshot.

You can check out Saati’s teaser below, courtesy of Paladins official Youtube channel:

On the game’s official Twitter profile, the game’s developers also revealed that they will reveal new details regarding Saati as well as the future of the game tomorrow, at 12PM EST, during the Trickshot Update Show.

Don't forget to tune in tomorrow at 12PM EST for our Trickshot Update Show. We'll be going over our next Champion, Saati, as well as other spooktacular surprises! See you there, if you dare. 😈 pic.twitter.com/t3xI6rYxEf — Paladins: The Game (@PaladinsGame) August 17, 2021

Saati will be the 51st character to be available in Evil Mojo Games’ free-to-play fantasy team-based shooter and will join the Paladins roster in September 2021. You can check out a brief description of the new Champion below, courtesy of the game’s official Twitter profile:

”She may work for money, but she makes her money work for her — with the latest equipment to complement her skills. You may try to take cover, but not even solid cover can save you from Saati, the Trickshot.”

You can also check out Paladins official description below, as it is present on the video’s description:

”Enter a fantasy world of ancient technology in Paladins, a team-based shooter with strategy elements and deep character customization. Through a unique card system, players can amplify and augment a character’s core set of abilities to play exactly how they want to play.”

Paladins was first released in May 2018 and can be played right now on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac devices.