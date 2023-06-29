10 Best Tactical Shooter Games on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Image: Rebellion Developments

The Tactical Shooter genre has had a lot of hits over the years for both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. That said, a group of those who fall into this genre are standouts and really made a name for themselves. With intense gameplay experiences, in-depth strategy mechanics, and all-around fun — let’s look at the best Tactical Shooters for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Top Tactical Shooter Games for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

In no particular order, here are our picks for the best Tactical Shooter games on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Series S.

Rainbow Six: Siege

Image: Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Siege is a highly tactical and immersive first-person shooter that undoubtedly deserves a spot on this list. In Siege, players assume the roles of elite operators from various counter-terrorism units, engaging in intense close-quarters combat across extremely in-depth designed maps. The game’s strategic depth lies in its destructible environments, unique operator abilities, and emphasis on communication and coordination.

Each round presents dynamic and challenging scenarios, encouraging players to adapt and develop effective strategies. Rainbow Six Siege continues to evolve with regular updates, ensuring an ever-expanding and engaging experience for its dedicated community.

Rainbow Six: Vegas 2

Image: Ubisoft

One of the older games on this list, Rainbow Six: Vegas 2, is one that fans still remember. Vegas 2 is a tactical first-person shooter that delivers an intense, immersive gaming experience. Set in the bustling city of Las Vegas, players take on the role of Bishop, a member of the elite Rainbow counter-terrorism unit.

The game features a gripping single-player campaign with a compelling storyline and challenging missions. It shines through its significant multiplayer modes, including co-op and competitive gameplay. With its emphasis on tactical mechanics, realistic visuals, and extensive customization options, Rainbow Six: Vegas 2 remains a beloved entry in the Rainbow Six franchise.

Sniper Elite 4

Image: Rebellion Developments

Sniper Elite 4 is a thrilling third-person tactical shooter game that makes you feel like you have real sniper skills. Set during World War II, players step into the shoes of a Sniper, an elite sniper tasked with disrupting enemy forces in Italy. The game boasts vast, open-world environments that demand strategic planning and stealthy approaches.

With its signature X-ray kill cam, Sniper Elite 4 offers incredibly satisfying long-range shots that reward you for finding the correct position to take out your target. The game features a captivating campaign with a variety of missions, as well as cooperative and intense multiplayer modes. Sniper Elite 4 stands out for its incredible attention to detail, challenging gameplay, and immense satisfaction from executing the perfect long-distance shot.

Payday 2

Image: Starbreeze

Payday 2 is a tactical shooter with the best premise out of all the options on this list. With a huge focus on cooperative play, the game revolves around heists and criminal activities, offering thrilling gameplay and a strong emphasis on teamwork and strategy. Players assume the roles of skilled criminals, executing elaborate and complex robberies in various locations — from banks to art galleries.

The game provides a wide range of customization options, allowing players to choose their preferred playstyle and arsenal of weapons. With its dynamic missions, intense gunfights, and a progression system that unlocks new abilities and gear, Payday 2 is a must-play for fans of high-stakes heists and strategic co-op action.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Image: Rebellion Developments

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is a thrilling third-person shooter game that offers a tactical perspective on the Zombie genre. Set in an alternate version of World War II, players face hordes of undead Nazi soldiers and creepy creatures. Players acquire weapons and fight through deadly, action-packed levels across fantastic locations that straight-up look cool.

The game offers solo and cooperative gameplay — allowing players to team up with friends to take on the undead — and requires significant cooperation between the teammates. Not cooperating and strategizing a plan could lead to every player meeting their fate. With its atmospheric environments, satisfying gunplay, and the option to customize characters and weapons, Zombie Army 4: Dead War delivers a thrilling and immersive zombie-killing experience.

Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Image: Ubisoft

Developed by Ubisoft, Ghost Recon: Wildlands is one of its best open-world tactical shooters. Set in a beautifully crafted rendition of Bolivia, players take on the roles of elite Ghost soldiers tasked with dismantling a powerful drug cartel. The game offers a seamless and immersive cooperative experience, allowing players to team up with friends to strategize their approach to missions.

With a wide range of weapons, vehicles, and equipment at their disposal, players have the freedom to tackle objectives in various ways. Ghost Recon: Wildlands provides a thrilling combination of tactical gameplay, stunning visuals, and a massive open world.

Vigor

Image: Bohemia Interactive

Vigor is a multiplayer online shoot-and-loot game developed by Bohemia Interactive. Set in post-apocalyptic Norway, players take on the role of an Outlander, battling against other survivors for resources and survival. The game combines third-person shooting, strategic planning, exploration, and looting as players scavenge for essential supplies.

With its unique focus on strategy toward finding supplies, Vigor offers a thrilling and competitive experience that keeps players on their toes. Players can build shelter, customize their characters, and engage in intense firefights in a constantly evolving and dangerous world. Vigor provides a fresh take on the survival shooter genre.

Rainbow Six: Extraction

Image: Ubisoft

Rainbow Six: Extraction is a spin-off of the famous Rainbow Six Siege, which introduces a new gameplay experience centered around an alien parasite threat. Players are sent out in a squad to neutralize these extraterrestrial creatures in intense, strategic encounters. With various unique abilities and gadgets at their disposal, teamwork and coordination are crucial to success.

The game offers a range of challenging missions across different regions, providing a dynamic and immersive gameplay experience. Rainbow Six: Extraction delivers pulse-pounding action for fans of the Tactical Shooter genre.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts

Image: CI Games

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts is a stealth-based first-person shooter that doesn’t have the most significant following, but it should. The game emphasizes long-range shooting and strategic decision-making — similar to Sniper Elite 4 and 5. With a focus on mission-based gameplay, players can approach objectives in multiple ways.

Players have a range of weapons, gadgets, and equipment to enhance the sniping experience and add to the tactical nature of the game. The game forces the player to think things through before acting, making success feel like you truly earned it. Realistic mechanics and intriguing environments make it a satisfying choice for fans of the sniper genre seeking a tactical gameplay experience.

Hunt: Showdown

Image: Crytek

Hunt: Showdown is a thrilling multiplayer first-person shooter developed by Crytek. Set in a dark and atmospheric setting, players become bounty hunters tasked with eliminating monstrous creatures. The game combines PvE and PvP, creating addicting and strategic encounters. Players must track down their targets, navigate dangerous environments, and contend with rival hunters, all while managing limited resources.

Hunt: Showdown requires a lot of determination and planning to come out on top and survive to see another day. With its unique blend of horror, survival, and competitive elements, Hunt: Showdown offers a unique adrenaline-pumping experience that rewards teamwork and cooperation.

- This article was updated on June 29th, 2023