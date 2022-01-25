February 2022 PlayStation Game Release Dates – Top Upcoming PS5/PS4 Games

By looking at the list of all games that will be released in 2022, all gamers are assured they will have a great year. There are tons of great games coming for each platform and the only concern of players will be if they have enough time to experience the many great games that are on the horizon. Here are the best games that will come to PlayStation consoles in February 2022.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection – February 1, 2022

If you haven’t got the chance to experience the adventures of Max and Chloe before, this is a great time to play the original game, Life is Strange and its prequel Life is Strange: Before Storm with shiny graphics and updated features. In the middle of all these shooters and fast-paced action games, it would be quite refreshing to play a more subtle story-focused video game. Life is Strange Remastered Collection is coming to PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Series X|S on February 1, 2022.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human – February 4, 2022

After many years of waiting and consecutive delays, Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be released on February 4th. The game takes place 15 years after the events of the first game in a world in which humans have adapted a lifestyle of living on the rooftops, without the fear of zombies attacking them. Dying Light 2 is one of the biggest games that players can experience in 2022 with more than 500 hours material of gameplay. Fans can start their adventure in the post-apocalyptic world of Dying Light 2: Stay Human on their PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X, and PCs on February 4, 2022.

Sifu – February 8, 2022 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC)

Sifu is the upcoming beat ’em up action of French studio, Sloclap. The studio is mostly known for its 2017 fighter game, Absolver. In this action-adventure players will take control of a Kung fo student who is determined to take vengeance for his family. The game will include many boss fights and players can fight with more than 150 unique attacks. Sifu is coming to PS4, PS5, and Windows on February 8, 2022.

Horizon Forbidden West – February 18, 2022 (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5)

Horizon Forbidden West was one of the early games that showed the true power and potential of PlayStation 5 hardware. Players will continue their journey with Aloy to the west after the ending of the first game. Forbidden West will be one of the many major exclusive games of PlayStation that will come in February. Many new weapons, items, and areas have been added to the game, and the most beautiful of them all is the world underwater that Horizon fans can’t wait to see. Players can play the Horizon Forbidden West on February 18, 2022, on their PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – February 22, 2022

The Witch Queen will be the sixth and biggest expansion of Destiny 2. Although the anticipated expansion was supposed to be released in 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was delayed to February of 2022. The expansion will revolve around The Witch Queen, the sister of Oryx that we got introduced to in Destiny’s expansion, The Taking King. Destiny fans can experience Destiny 2: The Witch Queen on February 22, 2022, on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Series X, and PC.

Elden Ring – February 25, 2022

FromSoftware’s new IP, Elden Ring, is one of the biggest games of 2022 that won The Most Anticipated Game two years in a row at The Game Awards. This game will be the first open-world game of FromSoftware that gives the players even more room and freedom of exploring. For this game the creator of Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin helped Hidetaka Miyazaki on creating the lore of the game. Elden Ring will be released on February 25, 2022, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X, and PC.