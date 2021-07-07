Final Fantasy XVI – 5 Reasons to Be Excited

Final Fantasy XVI is the latest mainline game in Square Enix’s long-running Final Fantasy series, and there is so much to look forward to with the title. Ever since the game’s reveal back in September of last year, fans have been incredibly anxious and excited to see more of the title. Hopefully, Square Enix will showcase it in one of the upcoming PlayStation presentations, one of which happens to be airing this Thursday. There is a lot to look forward to with this title, and although we might not know too much at the moment, the things we do indeed know are truly exciting. Here are 5 reasons you should be excited about the next mainline Final Fantasy game, Final Fantasy XVI.

A Return to High Fantasy

It has been a hot minute since mainline Final Fantasy was truly in a fantasy setting. Over the course of the past decade or so, we have seen the release of Final Fantasy XIII and the Fabula Nova Crystallis series of games, Final Fantasy XV (which depending on who you talk to could fall under FNC), and Final Fantasy VII Remake. All of which had modern settings, straying towards the futuristic appeals of the series that VII and VIII set in place back in the 1990s. XVI is extremely similar to IX in my mind, coming in at a time when the series had not offered a high fantasy setting in quite some time.

The reveal trailer for Final Fantasy XVI showcased inner politics in the world, as well as a very interesting message – “The legacy of the crystals have shaped our history for long enough”. Creative Business Unit III stated this in the trailer for a reason, and it is anyone’s guess as to what exactly it is implying. We absolutely have some guesses though, with the first being this symbolizing a “breaking of the chains” set by the history of the crystals throughout Final Fantasy’s lifetime.

Glorious Action Combat

The combat of Final Fantasy XVI is in incredibly good hands, those of Ryota Suzuki, gameplay designer for Devil May Cry 5 and Dragon’s Dogma. The gameplay we saw in the trailer looked phenomenal, full of flashy moves and various aerial combos being performed. From the footage we saw, it seems that the combat will incorporate actual summons, or Eikons as they are called in the world of FFXVI. According to the game’s official site, “The Eikons are the most powerful and deadly creatures in Valisthea. Each resides within a Dominant—a single man or woman who is blessed with the ability to call upon their dread power”. With this information and the footage we’ve seen, we can expect that fighting with Eikons will play a huge role in Valisthea. In the next trailer, we hope to see even more footage showcasing various moves and abilities in combat.

Masayoshi Soken and Yoshi-P

Aside from his beautiful singing at the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival, Masatoshi Soken also composes the music for both Final Fantasy XIV and soon-to-be Final Fantasy XVI. Soken’s style is incredibly unique and will be an absolute joy to listen to while roaming the world of XVI. Back at Final Fantasy XIV’s 2021 Fan Festival, the full theme of Endwalker, the latest FFXIV expansion, was revealed – fully composed by Soken. This piece gives listeners a great opportunity to hear some of the various styles Soken can easily compose under, and assure them that his work on XVI is sure to be phenomenal. Soken’s work on XIV has truly been nothing short of remarkable, and we cannot wait to hear what he will compose for the world of Valisthea. The reveal trailer music was perfectly fitting for the high fantasy feel of the trailer and has us longing for more, which should not be too far off considering we are due for more news on the title this year.

The other major influence on FFXVI is Yoshi-P, or Naoki Yoshida. Yoshida is best known for his work on Final Fantasy XIV and is largely credited for turning the game around from its disastrous launch as the game’s Director. His creative visions for the title have truly shined as some of the best Final Fantasy content out there to date, and his influence and work on XVI will surely be something special as well. For XVI, he will be working as the Producer, with Hiroshi Takai acting as Director for the title. Hiroshi Takai might not be a name you recognize, but rest assured as he has been working at Square Enix for over 30 years now. Takai is largely known for his work across the SaGa series, as well as his direction of The Last Remnant.

Between Soken, Yoshi-P, and Takai, there are so many great minds at work on XVI. That’s not all of them either, with Kazuya Takahashi operating as the Character Designer and most likely Yasumi Matsuno assisting in the writing of the title. The creative force behind Creative Business Unit III is unlimited, and it will absolutely start to show even more with each trailer of Final Fantasy XVI.

Not Too Far Out

Jason Schrier commented on Final Fantasy XVI following its reveal, stating it was “coming sooner than people think”. This seems to be the consensus from Yoshida and the team at Creative Business Unit III as well, with the game apparently having been in development for over four years at this point.

As any Square Enix fan knows, Square is notorious for announcing titles years and years in advance before they are ever scheduled to be released. We have seen them fall under this trend countless times over the past decade, so it is nice to finally have a title that is not too far out from the initial reveal. Kingdom Hearts III was revealed in 2013 and did not release until 2019 – a gap of six years. Final Fantasy VII Remake also fell under this curse, getting revealed in 2015 only to be released in 2020. It is anyone’s guess as to when Final Fantasy XVI will actually release, but we suspect sometime in 2022 seems the most likely.

Something Fresh

Final Fantasy XVI seems to be a truly fresh take on the series, while also maintaining and going back to the roots of what made Final Fantasy what it is today. Anyone who is a fan of Final Fantasy as a series, in general, should be thrilled to check out XVI when it finally releases. Creative Business Unit III is surely going to be taking a unique approach with the title, and anyone familiar with them and their work on Final Fantasy XIV knows they are the real deal. Final Fantasy XIV’s last expansion, Shadowbringers, released to critical acclaim with a rating of 91 on Metacritic, praising the game for its narrative and the risks it took. As we saw in the reveal trailer, the world of Final Fantasy XVI looks to be incredibly interesting and full of depth, and we cannot wait to learn more about the narrative for the title.

The excitement for Final Fantasy XVI is ever-growing, with fans of the series greatly anticipating the next trailer for the title. There is loads of excitement, and deservingly so, with the title looking incredibly promising. Hopefully, Square Enix will showcase the title soon in an upcoming PlayStation presentation, so we can learn more about the world and the characters of the latest mainline title in the long-running Final Fantasy series.