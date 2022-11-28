Holiday Gift Guide 2022 | Best Marvel and MCU Gifts

Marvel has an impressive line-up of movies, comics, games, and more which will keep any fan entertained thoroughly. Of course, as it gets closer to gifting season this is when many will be searching for the greatest Marvel gifts around to get either themselves or for those closest to them. While people have been enjoying playing through Marvel Snap thanks to the fact there are no microtransactions, others will instead be focusing on the other releases such as new movies and TV shows to keep an eye out for. This article will take you through the best Marvel and MCU gifts to get this year that will show your love for the franchise even more.

Best Marvel and MCU Gifts to Get This Year for Your Own Heroes

Black Panther Collectible Mask — $150.00

There are not many things that scream you are a Marvel fan more than having a Black Panther mask statue sitting within your living area. This is from the official Disney store and it is made to appear leather although it actually isn’t. The design is stunning and perfect for anyone who wants to ensure they have a mask over 13 inches in height which includes the stand in that measurement. The mask also arrives with a ‘Sawtooth Hanger’ which will let you display it on the wall if you so prefer.

Groot Motion Activated Plush Figure — $34.99

Groot is one of the Guardians of the Galaxy and is known for their lovable nature along with their iconic catchphrase ‘I am Groot.’ This plush from the official Disney Store will say that iconic phrase back to you when you press the button on them. The eyes which have been created for this plush are wonderfully expressive and it is clear that a lot of thought and effort went into designing this specific plush. The same thought and effort that you would be putting in for someone who means a lot to you if you decide to buy them this gift.

Iron Man Arc Reactor Model Lamp — $148.00

Marvel fans will be all too familiar with the arc reactor shown above. In a pivotal moment for the franchise, this replica represents everything that makes Tony Stark who he is. The Iron Man Arc Reactor lamp model created by 1930Studio on Etsy has a beautiful degree of craftsmanship and care running throughout. The core will even light up by tapping the shell which is a lovely design feature. There are many other mechanics which make this high-priced gift all worth it for any fan of the Marvel universe.

Spider-Man, Venom, and Carnage T-Shirt — $17.16

Redbubble is a store that lets people upload their own designs onto items such as t-shirts and accessories. MarveLover on Redbubble uploaded this design which will let you buy a t-shirt that has iconic Spider-man characters on the front. Not only that but the price is nice and low with shipping taking up a little bit extra cost after you take it to the checkout. Nonetheless, the design is very unique for having on a t-shirt and it will be the perfect addition to any Marvel fans closet this year.

Doctor Strange Eye of Agamotto Necklace — $87.92 – $120.00

This is another of the products created by 1930Studio on Etsy who consistently makes amazing props for people to enjoy. If you are wanting to have a 1-to-1 scale model of the Eye of Agamotto then this will certainly ensure you get that chance to buy one. The stand by itself can be bought for $55.20 but if you just want the pendant then that will cost you $87.92 instead. However, if you want the full package including the stand it will be a bit pricier at $120.00 but some may say that is absolutely worth it.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Infinity Gauntlet — $63.99

LEGO is truly something that most people massively enjoy and that goes for any age. This specific set has been classed as ‘for adults’ but really any age will be able to have fun building this set with people they are close to. The full set is available from Amazon for a nice price as shown above and it contains a whopping 590 pieces. If you or someone you know has a love of the Infinity War and Endgame films then this set will be for you. The gauntlet can even be stood up on a stand after you have spent time enjoying building it.

TESSERACT/Cosmic Cube with LED — $60.00 – $68.00

The Tesseract is another item within the Marvel Universe that fans will admire greatly. With this Etsy creation from 1930Studio — yet again you will be able to showcase your love for Marvel in radiant gleaming blue light. Even purple, red, or green if you prefer since the cube has four colors to choose from. It sits on a glass stand and has a built-in LED. In order to get the built-in battery you will have to pay $68.00 instead.

Scarlet Witch Crown Inspired Necklace — $24.50

Etsy is a goldmine for getting beautiful Marvel items that showcase your care for someone that you love. This necklace created by Reyybie is a perfect example of that. For a lower price, you get a necklace that is inspired by the crown of Scarlet Witch, and the red heart held within is ideal for a certain special someone in your life. You can select either gold or silver as your option for what you want the necklace to be. The gemstone itself is zircon which is ideal for a nice necklace. Furthermore, the product itself is made to order so it shows that yours will be getting a lot of attention and care.

As can be observed there are plenty of incredible Marvel gifts to find through various storefronts. Now you can prepare to make someone dance over the moon this year with how amazing your gift was for them. The heart of your Marvel fan will beat for a long time happily this year while they are working out the intricacies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the games.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2022