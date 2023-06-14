How to Play the Final Fantasy Games in Order

Image: Square Enix, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy.

It’s impossible to talk about RPGs without at least mentioning the Final Fantasy franchise, which has since its debut in 19878 become a dominant presence in all console generations as well as a guiding light and reference to the genre. But the same wide array of games that makes the franchise such a known name can also make it underwhelming for those looking to dive in for the first time. To help you with that, here’s how to play all the main Final Fantasy games in order, as well as which of the games we consider to be the best entry points.

The Best Order to Play The Final Fantasy Games

Although all of the Final Fantasy main games are divided by their entry number chronologically, each number represents an independent storyline. That means that there is no absolute order to play it, as you can enjoy them in any order you wish to, without the fear of missing out.

With that said, we recommend that those looking to jump into the franchise begin by playing either Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy IX, or the original Final Fantasy VII, as they are all great entry points to both the franchise’s narrative style and the systems feature in its majority. As a plus, it is safe to say that they are undoubtedly the most beloved Final Fantasy single-player experiences. The upcoming Final Fantasy XVI can also be considered as a great entry point.

If you then get hooked and trust us, you will, we then recommend that you either try out some of the classics or some other newer entries. Our top picks would be either Final Fantasy IV or XII.

How to Play All Final Fantasy Main Games in Chronological Order

Here’s how to play all of the main Final Fantasy games + their related spin-offs in chronological order (based on their title numbers, not release dates):

Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy II

Final Fantasy III

Final Fantasy IV Final Fantasy IV: The After Years

Final Fantasy V

Final Fantasy VI

Final Fantasy VII Final Fantasy VII Remake + EPISODE INTERmission Final Fantasy VII Crisis Core / Crisis Core Reunion (Although a prequel, it is highly recommended to play it after finishing either the main game or Remake INTERmission in order to jump into Rebirth fully prepared). Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Will be released on January 2024. Exclusively for the PS5.

Final Fantasy VIII

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy X Final Fantasy X-2

Final Fantasy XI

Final Fantasy XII

Final Fantasy XIII Final Fantasy XIII-2 Final Fantasy XIII Lightning Returns

Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XV

Final Fantasy XVI – Will be released on July 22, 2023. Exclusively for the PS5.

Although they are not considered part of the main line of games, those looking to jump into the Final Fantasy franchise should also pay special attention to Final Fantasy Tactics.

If you are already a fan of the series and ended up stumbling into this article for sheer curiosity, we also highly recommend playing THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE, a sequel to the 3DS spin-off currently available for PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on June 14th, 2023