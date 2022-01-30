Pokemon Legends Arceus – Best Grass Type Pokemon

Grass-type Pokemon is one of the most useful and common Pokemon that most players have on their teams. Even though Mythical Pokemon have higher stats, obtaining them is not that easy and sometimes having a powerful Grass-type Pokemon is the best option. Here are the best grass-type Pokemon you can find in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Shaymin Sky

Shaymin Sky is the best and most powerful Grass-type Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Arceus. It is a Grass and Flying-type Pokemon with 120 Special Attack stat points and 103 Attack stat points. The defense stat of Shaymin Sky is pretty good too with 75 stat points and surprisingly it has a very find speed stat as well.

Shaymin Sky’s Stats, Weaknesses, and Strengths

Total : 600

: 600 HP : 100

: 100 Attack : 103

: 103 Defense : 75

: 75 Special Attack : 120

: 120 Special Defense : 75

: 75 Speed : 127

: 127 4x More damage : Ice-type

: Ice-type 2x More damage : Flying, Poison, Fire, and Rock-type

: Flying, Poison, Fire, and Rock-type 0.5x Less damage : Water and Fighting-type

: Water and Fighting-type 0.25x Less damage : Grass-type

: Grass-type Immune: Ground-type

Tangrowth

Tangwroth can easily give you an advantage in attacking with its 100 attack points and 110 special attacks but his special defense on the other hand are not that good with 50 points. One of the reasons that make Tangwroth the best grass-type Pokemon is that it doesn’t have 4x weaknesses to any move type. This Pokemon is probably the best grass-type Pokemon that you can be easily obtained in Legends Arceus, unlike Shaymin Sky.

Tangwroth’s Stats, Weaknesses, and Strengths

Total : 535

: 535 HP : 100

: 100 Attack : 100

: 100 Defense : 125

: 125 Special Attack : 110

: 110 Special Defense : 50

: 50 Speed : 50

: 50 4x More damage : N/A

: N/A 2x More damage : Flying, Bug, Fire, and Ice-type

: Flying, Bug, Fire, and Ice-type 0.5x Less damage : Ground, Electric, and Grass-type

: Ground, Electric, and Grass-type 0.25x Less damage : N/A

: N/A Immune: N/A

Hisuian Decidueye

Hisuian Decidueye is a Fighting and Grass dual-type Pokemon which unfortunately enables the 4x weakness to Flying-type damages. Yet its attack and special attacks are powerful enough to give you an advantage in the game. Unlike Tangrwoth, Decidueye has a great special defense with 95 stat points.

Hisuian Decidueye’s Stats, Weaknesses, and Strengths

Total : 530

: 530 HP : 88

: 88 Attack : 112

: 112 Defense : 80

: 80 Special Attack : 95

: 95 Special Defense : 95

: 95 Speed : 60

: 60 4x More damage : Flying-type

: Flying-type 2x More damage : Poison, Fire, Ice, Psychic and Fairy-type

: Poison, Fire, Ice, Psychic and Fairy-type 0.5x Less damage : Ground, Water, Grass, Electric, Rock and Dark-type

: Ground, Water, Grass, Electric, Rock and Dark-type 0.25x Less damage : N/A

: N/A Immune: N/A

Torterra

This Pokemon goes under the category of Ground and Grass-types. Torterra has a decent attack stat and great defense with 105 stat points. Although this Pokemon is not the best Grass-type you can find, it can help you if you don’t have any Pokemon of this type. Torterra has a 4x weakness to Ice-type damage but it also has an immunity to Electric-type damage.

Torterra’s Stats, Weaknesses, and Strengths

Total : 525

: 525 HP : 95

: 95 Attack : 109

: 109 Defense : 105

: 105 Special Attack : 75

: 75 Special Defense : 85

: 85 Speed : 56

: 56 4x More damage : Ice-type

: Ice-type 2x More damage : Flying, Bug, and Fire-type

: Flying, Bug, and Fire-type 0.5x Less damage : Ground and Rock-type

: Ground and Rock-type 0.25x Less damage : N/A

: N/A Immune: Electric-type

Leafeon

Even though Leafeon is a fan favorite, its stats are not as good as other Grass-type Pokemon. Although it has a decent speed stat point of 95 and a great defense stat. With its low HP points, Leafon is not the best option but it can be helpful if you don’t have any Grass-type Pokemon.

Leafeon’s Stats, Weaknesses, and Strengths

Total : 525

: 525 HP : 65

: 65 Attack : 110

: 110 Defense : 130

: 130 Special Attack : 60

: 60 Special Defense : 65

: 65 Speed : 95

: 95 4x More damage : N/A

: N/A 2x More damage : Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, and Ice-type

: Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, and Ice-type 0.5x Less damage : Ground, Water, Grass, and Electric-type

: Ground, Water, Grass, and Electric-type 0.25x Less damage : N/A

: N/A Immune: N/A

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2022