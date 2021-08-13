Pokémon TCG: Sword and Shield – Evolving Skies ETB and Booster Box Review and Unboxing

Fresh off the release of the Chilling Reign expansion, it’s already time to start grabbing up all the Pokémon TCG: Sword and Shield – Evolving Skies release, including the Elite Trainer Box and Booster Box. These two items, along with booster packs and other releases, offer up brand new cards focused on Eevee, its evolutions, and various Dragon-type Pokémon. We got to check out the ETB and Booster Box, opening every pack for you to see. You can check out our full Pokémon TCG: Sword and Shield – Evolving Skies Elite Trainer Box and Booster Box unboxing and pack opening videos below, and keep reading for our semi review impressions.

Pokémon TCG – Evolving Skies Expansion Review Impressions

This isn’t a full review of the Pokémon TCG: Sword and Shield – Evolving Skies expansion as we haven’t seen every single card, but we did get to open up an Elite Trainer Box and Booster Box, along with all of the packs they contain. So think of this as our impressions of the expansion based on that. In short, it’s a great new addition to the Pokémon Trading Card Game for both longtime players and newcomers who just really like Eevee.

Featuring new V and Vmax cards for Eevee’s many evolutions, your love of the fan favorite Pokémon will likely determine how much enjoyment and value you get out of this new Evolving Skies expansion. Sure, there are also Dragon type Pokémon like Rayquaza and Duraludon, but those aren’t the real stars of the new release.

The Booster Box was a lot of fun to open up, with 36 packs in total to peruse through. However, the real star for me was the Elite Trainer Box. The cover art on the version we received was simply gorgeous, which translates to equally great art on the sleeves and dividers it comes with. The other sets look fantastic as well, so you can pick and choose based on your favorite Eeveelution.

But for those who are looking to make a dent in the Pokémon TCG Evolving Skies card list you’ll want to grab the Booster Box. You will still need to rely on luck to get the best cards. We only received a few truly high quality Vmax and V cards, with no big surprises in our set. However, we were getting new cards right up until the last pack, so there’s a ton to collect here. You can see my full and immediate reactions to both the Pokémon TCG Evolving Skies Elite Trainer Box and Booster Box in the videos below.

Pokémon TCG – Evolving Skies Elite Trainer Box Unboxing

Pokémon TCG – Evolving Skies Booster Box Unboxing and Pack Opening