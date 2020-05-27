Just about a month after launch Predator: Hunting Grounds is getting its first big set of DLC. And what a first offering it is, bringing back the iconic Arnold Schwarzenegger to the role that made this series great way back in 1987. Dutch Schaefer is back, though he’s not looking exactly the same as before. Jumping 38 years into the character’s future, he’s been beat up quite a bit. But there’s a reason for the altered appearance, which players can explore within the game itself. So let’s break down all that’s included in the Predator: Hunting Grounds Dutch 2025 DLC pack so you can decide if it’s worth buying.

Retailing for a crisp $6.99, this DLC offering isn’t on the high end of the price scale. However, it’s also not a robust set of content. All that you’ll get for paying is the Dutch character himself and “early access” to two of his new weapons: the QR5 assault rifle and Dutch’s knife. Both are formidable weapons and will surely make their way into many players’ loadouts. If you can wait until June to receive them though, then Dutch and his voiceover work is the only selling point here.

With that said, it is a nice selling point, especially for longtime series fans. Aside from the Predator himself, Dutch as played by Arnold Schwarzenegger is clearly the most recognizable figure in the entire franchise. And while many would have likely preferred his original 1987 look to be featured here, it is a nice touch to have advanced him forward to match the time period of the game. It also adds a lot of lore to the entire series, with audio tapes that explain what Dutch has been up to all these years. These are accessible to all players though, so again keep in mind what you are buying with this DLC pack.

That would be the customizable Dutch character model from 2025 and his voice lines that can be used in the game. It’s not totally game changing, but if you have been dying for more Arnold yelling “get to da choppa!” then this is totally for you. If you’re more patient and don’t need your own Arnold action figure you can customize and take into battle against the fearsome Predator, then it can probably be skipped. Though no matter what camp you’re in Predator: Hunting Grounds is worth another look after this release.

Along with the DLC came a new update that tweaks a lot of the issues brought up in our review. The Predator feels like a more fearsome foe lately, offering a better balance overall. And a few behind-the-scenes changes should make for a more enjoyable time with the game. If you’ve been away for a while, you should definitely jump back in to see how it feels now. And if you have a good time, maybe check out the Dutch DLC to see if it’s worth buying for yourself.