While the Dream Suite has finally arrived in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it has come with some big changes. In previous games the feature allowed you to visit random islands, exploring places hosted by people you’ve never met before. This allowed you to discover new locations and decoration ideas that you might not otherwise have encountered. But for New Horizons there’s no random feature or any way to visit an island without the Dream Address. So we’ve compiled a few favorites, listing off the best islands to visit via Dream Suite in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Best Islands to Visit via Dream Suite

This list will need to change a lot. The feature has only been available for a few hours (click here to see how to use Dream Suite), so people haven’t tailored their island in any way beyond how they wanted it to look. Also, we’re waiting for everyone to upload their island in the first place. No doubt there are some amazing islands out there to visit, and this is just a small sampling of them. We’ve mostly pulled from users on the Animal Crossing subreddit or on Twitter, but will be looking for new ones all the time and updating this list, so check back often. So, here’s our current favorites…

White Trolley’s Walt Disney World themed island: DA-8322-2191-1464

And midheavenmusic has another WDW themed island to check out: DA-9627-3271-2767

ao419’s epic Rikoka island: DA-4564- 6321-5532

LilaWildstar’s aptly named Quarantina: DA-9209-6916-6312

bof_fri_fleu is hosting a slightly early haunted house on this five star island: DA-3944-5250-2664

Head to Nowhere via this Dream Address: DA-1790-5385-6731

Elissa May’s beautiful Starlight Island is here: DA-6864-3462-4160

Get some Serenity: DA-8191-2677-7268

Dive into Fantasea Island: DA-9983-8806-4086

So that’s the early contenders for the best islands to visit via Dream Suite in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. And if you want to visit my own Kon Island just enter the dreaam address DA-0178-4603-6130. This list will change a lot as more players jump on and get their Dream Address registered. Note though that the island can always be taken down or changed, so these codes might not always work. If that happens just check back later for an update.