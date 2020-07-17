Animal Crossing: New Horizons may be full of fun activities and tons of items to collect, but for many the focus of the game is forming a nice community of the best villagers. Of coruse, who is best is different for each player, but with over 300 to choose from it’s easy to put together a list of some of the favorites. With months of experience behind us, many players have decided who their favorites are and we’d like to put together a list of our own, which includes input from the community at large. So here’s the best villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

There’s no set criteria for this determination. It’s an amalgamation of our own thoughts and those of the community that we’ve read through. Mostly the best villagers will be rare, often meaning you can’t attain them via amiibo cards, and have an interesting look or unique personality.

#10 – Coco

Speaking of a unique look, Coco is about as unique as they get. This “rabbit” can scare the pants off of any Animal Crossing player, but for those that look past the gaping holes where Coco’s eyes should be there’s someone truly lovely underneath. If you get Coco onto your island one thing is for sure, you won’t be disappointed with how friends will react when they run into her for the first time.

Image from Reddit user WiltedLotus_

#9 – Bob

Bob has seen a huge increase in interest among the Animal Crossing: New Horizons fandom. This lazy cat has always had his fans, mostly thanks to this YouTube video and others like it, but he’s become very desired lately thanks to his laid back nature allowing him to fit in with most villagers on your island. If you come across this purple cat you may want to work really hard getting him to move in.

#8 – Ankha

Sticking with the cats for a moment, who wouldn’t want Ankha to join their island as soon as they saw her? Featuring one of the most unique looks of any villager in the entire series, this snooty cat also comes with a fun personality, if that’s what you’re into. The Egyptian theme is certainly enough to warrant a spot on the best villagers list, but once on your island you’ll find a lot more to love.

Image from Twitter user _sweetieloves

#7 – Audie

Audie is one of the more unique new additions to the game. Assumed by many to be based on Audrey Buchanan, an 88 year old grandmother who became famous for putting over 3,500 hours into her village in New Leaf, Audie is a great addition to any island. Her peppy personality means you’ll never walk away in a bad mood thanks to how chipper she will always be. The history combined with all these other factors make her an ideal choice for best villager.

#6 – Sherb

Everybody loves the lazy villagers, and Sherb seems to be many players’ very favorite of the bunch. This cute blue goat has become a sensation among the fandom, so he easily earned a spot on this best villager list. Sherb was added to the game pretty recently, so there’s no amiibo card to bring him to your island, so the rarity has only made him more desirable. In the end though it seems like his looks are the main selling point, with fans crafting tons of art and images based on the beloved character.

#5 – Zucker/Marina

Since there are so few octopusses in Animal Crossing: New Horizons I wanted to include both of these as they’re each worthy of best villager consideration. Zucker and Marina will brighten any island with their presence thanks to their lazy and normal personalities respectively. Their design is the real treat here though, and watching them walk around on their tentacled feet is fun no matter the season.

#4 – Merengue

Why is Merengue worthy of a spot on the best villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons list? Well…look at her. This strawberry rhino elicits a clear smile on the face of anyone who sees or speaks to her, so if you run across her on a mysterious island or in your campground you’ll surely want to get her to move in.

#3 – Stitches

Stitches feels like one of those love him or hate him sorts of villagers, but from the internet’s response most fall into the love him category. Bears aren’t usually the most desirable villager to get on your New Horizons island, but Stitches is an easy exception. Another lazy personality might be too much for you, but the design alone is worth replacing somebody.

Image from Reddit user DeOntwerper

#2 – Raymond

Raymond is a new addition to the series in New Horizons and has quickly cemented his place among the best villagers in the game. With no amiibo card, a unique design, and an interesting personality, players have literally spent hundreds of dollars on the grey market to get him to move to their island. The eyes and glasses are a major factor, but he’s also just fun to talk to. If you have a chance to get Raymond onto your island be sure to jump on it.

#1 – Marshal

Marshal has always been popular, but he has quickly become the best villager and most sought after denizen of players’ islands in the last month or two. His personality is great if you like smug characters, but the real fun is watching him walk around your island thanks to his shorter design and unique facial expressions. Currently seen by many as the clear best villager in all of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, even if he’s not your favorite he’d make a great addition to your island.

So that’s our list of best villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. You’ll definitely have your own thoughts though, so share them in the comments below.