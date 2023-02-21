The Numbers Don’t Lie: Hogwarts Legacy Players Really Want to be Slytherin

Image: Avalanche Software

In Hogwarts Legacy, you can be the denizen of the Wizarding World you’ve always wanted to be. This is true down to the character customization and options for what House you get sorted into at Hogwarts. While the Harry Potter series has certainly painted an enticing portrait of what it means to be a Gryffindor, other houses often played second banana, with the Slytherin house dragged in the mud. While this is for good reason in some cases, with many villains originating from Slytherin as well as grim worldviews, the numbers don’t lie: Many Hogwarts Legacy Players Want to be Slytherin.

Hogwarts Legacy Statistics Show Slytherin Representation Among Players in Spades

While the margins have narrowed a bit more since the release on February 10, 2023, achievement data indicates a strong Slytherin presence among Hogwarts Legacy players. This is made clear by the percentage of players who completed the “Toast of the Town” achievement (or trophy for PlayStation users) which is higher both on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S systems. The only platform where Slytherin loses narrowly is Steam, with Ravenclaw beating them by 0.73%. The stats go as follows:

Xbox House Statistics

As indicated by trueachievements.com, these are the closest approximate stats for Xbox players and their sorted Houses:

Gryffindor 22%

Hufflepuff 13%

Ravenclaw 20%

Slytherin 24%

PlayStation House Statistics

Psnprofiles.com is a great resource here for compiling the stats, showing a closer race between Gryffindor and Ravenclaw:

Gryffindor 23.12%

Hufflepuff 16.01%

Ravenclaw 24.12%

Slytherin 24.89%

Steam House Statistics

Steam represents the largest potential player base of all, PC, so the Ravenclaw lead here is crucial to balance out an otherwise hefty competition:

Gryffindor 16.79%

Hufflepuff 12.25%

Ravenclaw 23.64%

Slytherin 22.91%

It’s important to note that these are approximate stats based on players who have already been sorted to their houses and reached their House-specific achievement at the beginning of the game. This is reached once you find the Map Chamber and is the clearest indicator of what House each player belongs to. The discrepancies for each indicate potentially ~11-24% of players who haven’t progressed much past the Sorting Ceremony, so these stats can always change.

Also noteworthy is that Gryffindor didn’t win any of these areas, while still maintaining a safe niche for itself. The undeniably last place is unfortunately Hufflepuff, which continues to be an underappreciated House. But these stats raise the question: Do players like to be sorted into the classic “villain” House, or is there more to the Slytherin faction than some realize?

Is It Good That These Many Players Are Slytherin?

Image: Warner Bros

Yes, in that it helps people realize that the Wizarding World is far more than the characters rendered in Harry Potter. Slytherin got a bad reputation for itself among fans for having villainous figures such as Bellatrix Lestrange, a Death Eater, along with the Malfoys, Dolores Umbridge, and even Lord Voldemort.

But their sorted House is not to blame, they just represent a darker twist on the key characteristics of Slytherin. However, this does not conceal House founder Salazar Slytherin’s desire for blood purity, staining the House legacy.

Slytherin students are valued for their ambition, cleverness, determination, and penchant for breaking the rules. This is not inherently a trait of a bad person, it’s just been inhabited by bad people. Gryffindor students are often brave, gregarious, heroic, and even reckless. But they’re described also as arrogant and self-righteous. Harry Potter himself carried the dominant traits of a great Slytherin as noted by the Sorting Hat itself, although he ultimately wanted not to be a Slytherin, so he was chosen as a Gryffindor.

What better House is there for a game where you explore dark dungeons and defeat enemies by outsmarting them more often than overpowering them? Slytherin is an ideal fit for these tasks. If you have reservations about a House painted commonly as villainous by the franchise, picture this instead: as a Gryffindor, you’re a Medieval hero like King Arthur, valued for your chivalry and loyalty. But as a Slytherin, you can instead be more like a Greek hero like Odysseus, with cunning and a shrewd intellect.

Don’t forget, even though Gryffindors are known for their bravery, even Harry once said to his son Albus Severus Potter about his namesakes, “One of them was a Slytherin and he was probably the bravest man I ever knew.” Whatever your House is, you should enjoy the experience to the fullest, and try other Houses too. It’s not a popularity contest, but in many senses, Slytherin is surprisingly the winner in Hogwarts Legacy. If you’re a Hufflepuff, thanks for playing, try again next time.