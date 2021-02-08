The Top 5 Steam Games On Sale This Week – February 8th, 2021

Below will be a list of the top 5 Steam games on sale this week. Each game will be followed up with a description, the overall user rating on Steam, and a tidbit of how long the game is on sale for this week.

Borderlands 3 by Gearbox Software – On Sale till February 18th

At the hard edge of the galaxy lies a group of planets ruthlessly exploited by militarized corporations. Brimming with loot and violence, this is your home—the Borderlands. Now, a crazed cult known as The Children of the Vault has emerged and is spreading like an interstellar plague. Play solo or co-op as one of four unique Vault Hunters, score loads of loot, and save the galaxy from this fanatical threat.

Overall user rating: Very Positive

Stellaris by Paradox Interactive – On Sale till February 11th

Discover a spectacular and ever-changing universe! Explore, discover and interact with a multitude of species as you journey among the stars. Forge a galactic empire as you delve into newly discovered planets, unearth treasures and establish a direction for your society. Uncover a grand strategy game that reaches the very edges of the universe.

Overall user rating: Very Positive

Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition by FromSoftware – On Sale till February 17th

In Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice you are the “one-armed wolf”, a disgraced and disfigured warrior rescued from the brink of death. Bound to protect a young lord who is the descendant of an ancient bloodline, you become the target of many vicious enemies, including the dangerous Ashina clan. When the young lord is captured, nothing will stop you on a perilous quest to regain your honor, not even death itself.

Explore late 1500s Sengoku Japan, a brutal period of constant life and death conflict, as you come face to face with larger than life foes in a dark and twisted world. Unleash an arsenal of deadly prosthetic tools and powerful ninja abilities while you blend stealth, vertical traversal, and visceral head to head combat in a bloody confrontation.

Overall user rating: Overwhelmingly Positive

Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI by Firaxis Games – On Sale till February 18th

Originally created by legendary game designer Sid Meier, Civilization is a turn-based strategy game in which you attempt to build an empire to stand the test of time. Become Ruler of the World by establishing and leading a civilization from the Stone Age to the Information Age. Wage war, conduct diplomacy, advance your culture, and go head-to-head with history’s greatest leaders as you attempt to build the greatest civilization the world has ever known.

Civilization VI offers new ways to engage with your world: cities now physically expand across the map, active research in technology and culture unlocks new potential, and competing leaders will pursue their own agendas based on their historical traits as you race for one of five ways to achieve victory in the game.

Overall user rating: Very Positive

XCOM® 2 by Firaxis Games – On Sale till February 18th

Twenty years have passed since world leaders offered an unconditional surrender to alien forces and XCOM, the planet’s last line of defense, was left decimated and scattered. Now the aliens rule Earth, building shining cities that promise a brilliant future for humanity on the surface, while concealing a sinister agenda below and eliminating all who dissent from their new order.Only those who live at the edges of the world have a margin of freedom. Here, a force gathers once again to stand up for humanity. Always on the run, the remnant XCOM forces must find a way to rise from the ashes, expose the insidious truth behind the occupation, and eliminate the alien threat once and for all.

Overall user rating: Very Positive