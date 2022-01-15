Top 10 Best Crossplay Titles You Can Play Right Now (2022)

Crossplay is an exciting feature coming out in many new games, ranging from puzzle games to first-person shooters. Here are 10 of the best games that offer crossplay compatibility in 2022.

Tetris Effect: Connected

Tetris Effect: Connected, available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, and PC, is a visual smorgasbord across all platforms, and features the familiar gameplay that we have all grown accustomed to. Line up blocks, make a Tetris, and rack up big points. This stands out above many other versions of Tetris, however, with its soundtrack, featuring pounding electrical beats that continue to grow and pulse as you continue to raise your high score, and visual effects that will fill your whole screen.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact, available on iOS, Android PC, Playstation 5, and Playstation 4, is an online action RPG, featuring free roam gameplay with an excellent story mode. You take the role of one of two twins, and are tasked with protecting the lands, scrounging for goods, and taking in the beautiful scenery. Crossplay is supported fully on all platforms, allowing you to play on any system with anyone. For helpful guides on Genshin Impact, please visit our guide page.

Minecraft

Minecraft, available on Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, and PC, features a robust suite of Crossplay options, allowing you to bring your friends from anywhere into your sandbox playground. Build, craft, and survive with up to 8 of your friends on different platforms while you create, explore and fight your way through the night. Or, do whatever you’d like, it IS Minecraft, after all! For helpful tips, like where to find the best seeds, visit our guide section.

Among Us

Among Us, available on Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, and PC, is the ultimate game of deception. It’s everyone for themselves as you do tasks, explore your ship, and do your best to blend in as you attempt to assassinate your fellow Crewmates. While someone may appear “Sus”, it may not be who you think it is, as you call an emergency meeting and evacuate the wrong person. Be the last Crewmate standing in this exciting mystery game that you can play with any of your friends!

Call Of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone, available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, and PC, is a fast-paced, first-person shooter which pits you against up to 150 other players, all across different platforms. As you Squad up in teams, or go solo, you’re always in for a pulse-pounding, heart-racing fight to the finish. For tips and tricks on how to excel in Warzone, check our Warzone guide section.

Fortnite

Fortnite, available on Nintendo Switch, Android, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, and PC, is a Battle Royale game that puts you on the Battle Bus to a good time. Fighting against 100 other players in a frantic 3rd person shooter, you’re able to select different skins from many popular franchises, including Marvel, DC, Halo, God of War, and more! You’re always in for something new, as Epic Games are always creating new modes, events, and more, which you can view here, along with guides on how to become the best you can be at the game.

No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky, available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, and PC, is a sprawling space epic that takes you to the reaches of space, far beyond what we could ever imagine and comprehend. While the game launched in a rough shape, Hello Games has spent years polishing it into one of the most unique adventures out there. Thankfully, you don’t have to trek the unknown alone, due to Crossplay being enabled across all platforms, letting you bring 4 of your closest friends on the adventure of a lifetime.

Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite, available on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch, is a fast-paced MOBA (Massively Online Battle Arena) game that pits you and your team of Pokemon against 5 other players, requiring lightning-fast reflexes to score points and topple your opponents. Offering the ability to build your characters to your liking, you are sure to find a favorite Pokemon to use to crush the competition, and you can view our guides for more useful information.

Roblox

Roblox, available on Android, iOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, is an online platform, where people can play games that have been created by other Roblox users. You can search for different game types, and find just about anything that you can imagine, from Role Play games, to extremely high polished fan games. You also can create and purchase skins to give your character its own unique look and feel. For helpful guides on how to get started on Roblox, visit our guides section here.

War Thunder

War Thunder, available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 5, Playstation 4, and PC allows you to take command of a multitude of heavy machinery from World War 2 and create grand battles that would make Michael Bay jealous. Slow and methodical or fast-paced and frantic, there is no shortage of the ways that you can play War Thunder. From flying classic planes to controlling the ground in a heavy tank, the possibilities are endless.

That wraps up our list of the Top 10 best crossplay titles that you can play right now. The best part about most of these games is that they are free to play, with the option of in-game purchases, so you owe it to yourself, and your friends, to try something new out today!