Top 10 Coolest Pokemon Designs (2022)

Pokemon is one of the most successful video game franchises of all time, selling upwards of 380 million copies of their addictive RPG games. While you are exploring the lands of Kanto or the sprawling isles of Galar, you’re bound to come across some Pocket Monsters that catch your fancy, drawing you in with their amazing designs. Today, we are listing the Top 10 Coolest Pokemon Designs.

Rayquaza

Intimidating is not the first word I would normally pick when I think of a Pokemon, but I wouldn’t want to cross Rayquaza in the tall grass with a weak party. A legendary Pokemon that came from the third generation game Pokemon Emerald, players were granted the chance to get this uber-powerful Pokemon, and his adoration from fans has carried on through the series. In a generation that was defined for great designs, Rayquaza stands tall above the rest.

Mewtwo

With his humanoid stature, Mewtwo strikes a spot between man and ‘mon. Created as a genetic experiment, his lust for chaos fuels his backstory and makes him a shoo-in for one of the best generation 1 designs. While designs have gotten more creative in the newer generations, Mewtwo will always stand the test of time for his design and continue being a favorite for that reason.

Gyarados

A king of the sea, Gyarados makes a big splash when it comes to stepping up the game for Pokemon designs. His Shiny form was one of the first experiences many players had with catching the newly developed sprites in Gold and Silver, and seeing that magical red Gyarados was one of the best parts of childhood for quite a few people, myself included.

Houndoom

They say that dog is a man’s best friend, the same can be said about Houndoom‘s design is one of man’s best creations. Invoking a sense of fear in his opponents, Houndoom radiates a kind of energy that a lot of Pokemon designs still haven’t caught up to. His Mega-Evolution takes things to the next level and makes him stand out above the pack as the Alpha.

Scizor

Entomophobia, or the fear of bugs, is something Scizor can evoke into his enemies with his creative design. While not only being intimating, his claws can pack a massive punch, and even a bite if things get a little too hairy for it. The evolution of Scyther goes into his own by being one of the more striking Insect Pokemon designs, fusing classic and future inspiration into a mega-cool package.

Greninja

Greninja takes the style, substance, and power of the Shinobi and creates one of the most unique Pokemon designs to date. While it first appears that he is just wearing a fashionable scarf, you’ll be amazed to find out that his powerful tongue is what is wrapped around his body, waiting to strike down his next challenger.

Corviknight

When Pokemon Sword and Shield were first announced, there was a lot of flapping about Corviknight, and for good reason. Taking inspiration from the Knights of the Olden Days, Corviknight’s design rises above the rest of the Bird Type Pokemon by doing something quite a bit different with his overall vibe.

Garchomp

Viewing Garchomp as a threat is the best thing that you can do, before you turn around and run with your underpowered Pokemon. Garchomp is a powerhouse, not only in design, but in his physical speed and prowess. As a Pseudo-Legendary, Garchomp rises above his more powerful partners just on sheer coolness alone.

Arceus

The “Original One”, Arceus features a striking design, both celestial and organic that lends it something hard to match by any other Pokemon out there. A mysterious being, Arceus is credited as the creator of the Sinnoh and Ransei regions, and quite possibly the creator of all beings in the Pokemon universe.

Pikachu

Simple and efficient, Pikachu has been the mascot of the Pokemon series for years, and with good reason. Colorful, adorable, and all-around generally well crafted, Pikachu has been the poster child since the first generation of games. You can show just about anyone a picture of our favorite yellow rodent, and they’ll instantly know its name.

And that is our list of the Top 10 Coolest Pokemon Designs! To keep your excitement levels up for the upcoming release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, available January 28th, 2022 on the Nintendo Switch, take a look at our guides for Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, alongside tips and tricks for Pokemon GO!