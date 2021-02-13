Xbox Lunar New Year Sale – Best Games to Buy

The Chinese celebration Lunar New Year is upon us, and alongside with it a lot of sales take place in the whole video game industry. Xbox Lunar New Year Sale in particular is currently live with a lot of discounted games, from AAA titles to smaller ones. Either way, we have a lot of options right now so it’s a fitting time to check some of the best picks the catalog has. We will check the games that we can make the most value from, together with quality gameplay.

Best games to buy in this Lunar New Year Sale

Yakuza: Like a Dragon — $41.99 (save 30%)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 — $29.99 (save 25%)

Hitman 2 Gold Edition — $29.99 (save 70%)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War — $44.99 (save 25%)

Assassin’s Creed Bundle — $63.99 (save 60%)

Immortals Fenyx Rising — $35.99 (save 40%)

Ori: The Collection — $11.54 (save 67%)

Destiny 2: Beyond Light — $26.79 (save 33%)

Red Dead Redemption 2 — $26.99 (save 55%)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition — $14.99 (save 50%)

Doom Eternal — $29.69 (save 67%)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice — $7.49 (save 75%)

Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition — $21.24 (save 75%)

Batman: Arkham Collection — $14.99 (save 75%)

Life is Strange (Complete Season) — $3.99 (save $80%)

Life is Strange 2 (Complete Season) — $12.78 (save 60%)

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — $15.99 (save 60%)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Edition — $26.79 (save 33%)

Remnant: From the Ashes — $19.99 (save 50%)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year Edition — $38.99 (save 35%)

Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $15.99 (save 60%)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition — $9.99 (save 80%)

While the full list is way longer than this one found above, we’ve put here the games that have great discounts in conjunction with how much you can make out of them, gameplay wise. Feel free to check Xbox’s Store in order to see the full catalog of games in sale, since you may be in the mood for something different than the ones above.

Additionally, you may have noticed I highlighted some of the titles above. Those are simply my personal favorites that I suggest you getting from this list, that are also NOT included in Xbox’s Game Pass. A couple of the full list are indeed included, hence why I would put them as a second priority to get them. In any case, Xbox Lunar New Year Sale includes a ton of good entries, and will last until February 15.