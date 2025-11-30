A husband lived on $42 a month to save money, then he learned his wife allegedly spent their life savings on this shocking obsession

A married couple in China is heading straight toward divorce after the husband discovered his wife allegedly spent their entire life savings and took out a huge loan, all so she could send the money to a male streamer she became obsessed with, as per BroBible. This isn’t just a story about a bad financial decision, it’s about a massive breach of trust, especially considering the husband was living on an incredibly strict budget to provide security for his family.

The husband claims his basic living expenses amounted to only $42 per month. He was diligently saving money on food and daily costs, funneling all his remaining income to his wife every month because he wanted to give her a “sense of security.”

The couple, married for eight years and sharing one child, is now facing a split after the husband learned the truth. While he was out working, his wife, who was a stay-at-home mother, was allegedly sending their funds to an unnamed male streamer. The wife reportedly sent the streamer 670,000 yuan, which works out to approximately $94,000 USD.

This breach of trust proved to be irreconcilable for the Chinese couple

For most people, $94,000 is a life-changing amount of money. But that staggering sum was only part of the loss. It’s being alleged that she spent a total of 1.6 million yuan of the couple’s money. Of that total, 640,000 yuan went to the streamer. Furthermore, she also took out an $11,200 loan that she sent to him as well. You’re talking about potentially losing everything you’ve worked for, plus going into debt, all for an online personality.

The husband didn’t mince words when confronting his wife. He felt utterly betrayed. “I have been saving money on food and expenses and offered all my money to her,” he stated. “However, she gave the money to another man. I think she just could not stand loneliness.”

That loneliness, which even made way for AI toys, appears to be the core motivation for her alleged actions. Reports claim the wife felt lonely at home and developed an obsession with the streamer, which the husband viewed as emotional cheating. This is not too far from how Justin Bieber recently defined cheating.

The husband contrasted his own living conditions with hers, highlighting his deep trust and disappointment. He told his wife, “In Zhengzhou, I live in a basic flat costing only 300 yuan, which does not even shelter me from rain or wind.” He continued, “But look at what environment you live in, a comfortable house with a heating system. I trusted you so much but what you did is like stabbing me in the back. I do not love you any more.”

