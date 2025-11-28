‘They’re fake’: Joseph Gordon-Levitt issues urgent Black Friday warning to parents about what’s inside AI toys

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt just sent out an urgent warning to parents before Black Friday. He’s telling them that AI toys for children are “fake” and controlled by algorithms designed to grab attention. JGL posted a video wearing a holiday sweater that quickly spread on Instagram and Reddit this week, starting a big debate about technology and how it affects kids.

If you’re thinking about buying one of these AI toys this shopping season, JGL wants you to know what’s really inside them. He said that while these toys might look harmless, they are “governed by the same attention-maximizing algorithms that run our most addictive social media platforms.”

According to Daily Dot, the actor started his message by comparing today’s devices with older, simpler toys. He said that if you’re thinking about buying an AI toy for your child, “They’ll probably like it.” But the reason they’ll like it so much is actually the problem. He compared them to Teddy Ruxpin, an old toy that used a simple tape cassette to give basic responses. You always knew what you were getting with that toy.

Modern AI toys run on billion-dollar algorithms designed for engagement

Today’s talking dolls might look like the old ones, but they have something much more powerful inside. JGL explained that modern AI toys don’t have a cassette tape. Instead, “What they have inside are billion-dollar algorithms” built for “engagement optimization.” He was quick to explain what that tech language really means. He said that system is “just tech speak for sucking up as much of your time and attention as they possibly can.”

The main problem isn’t just wasted time – it’s how it affects a child’s development. Gordon-Levitt talked about a conversation he had with psychologist Jonathan Haidt. He explained that research shows growing brains need real human interactions.

AI toys try to copy this important process, but they can’t actually do it. Like Clint Eastwood setting the record straight about fake content spreading online, JGL is speaking out to stop misinformation about these products.

JGL was direct about the difference, saying: “These Al toys will imitate those human interactions, but they’re fake. They don’t do the same thing because these Al toys don’t have any real human empathy or care or understanding.” This is a big concern because real emotional learning can’t be replaced with computer code.

Many people agreed with The Dark Knight Rises star’s concerns. One person commented “I wish I could get my son Teddy Ruxpin lol that thing kept me company my whole childhood 😂. Love this message. We spend money on taking our son on fishing trips and outdoor adventures instead!”

“These toys are the mental equivalent of filling your stomach with corn syrup than wondering why you are malnourished. Lonely children become lonelier,” another wrote. Just as a shoplifter’s shocking actions were caught on camera, parents need to watch what technology their children are exposed to.

