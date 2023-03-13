Image: Drake, Tristan C-M, OVO, and Republic

Are you a huge Drake fan and are looking for information on all Drake tour locations (2023) for the “It’s All a Blur” with 21 Savage? Drake has announced 29 locations. This is the first time Drake has toured since his 2018, where he headlined the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour. Since then, he has released four albums, including his latest collaboration, “Her Loss,” with 21 Savage. So will he be stopping by your city? Here are all the details about all Drake tour locations (2023): It’s All a Blur with 21 Savage.

All Drake Tour Locations (2023)

Here are all Drake Tour Locations (2023) broken down by date and location:

Toronto, ON – Details to be Announced

– Details to be Announced Friday, June 16: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center Monday, June 19: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Jun 21: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Houston, TX – Toyota Center Saturday, June 24: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center Wednesday, June 28: Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena Saturday, June 01: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena Sunday, July 02: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena Wednesday, July 05: Chicago, IL – United Center

Chicago, IL – United Center Thursday, July 06: Chicago, IL – United Center

Chicago, IL – United Center Saturday, July 08: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena Tuesday, July 11: Boston, MA – TD Garden

Boston, MA – TD Garden Wednesday, July 12: Boston, MA – TD Garden

Boston, MA – TD Garden Friday, July 14: Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Montreal, QC – Bell Centre Monday, July 17: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center Tuesday, July 18: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center Tuesday, July 25: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Wednesday, July 26: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

New York, NY – Madison Square Garden Friday, July 28: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Washington, DC – Capital One Arena Monday, July 31: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center Saturday, August 12: Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum Sunday, August 13: Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum Friday, August 18: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

San Francisco, CA – Chase Center Monday, August 21: Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena Tuesday, August 22: Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena Friday, August 25: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena Monday, August 28: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena Friday, September 01: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena Tuesday, September 05: Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

There will be three different dates and times you can purchase tickets for Drake’s ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour. Here are the full details:

Wednesday, March 15, from 12 PM local time to March 16 at 10 PM local time , all Cash App card holders can purchase tickets early.

, all Cash App card holders can purchase tickets early. Thursday, March 16, from 12 PM to 10 pm local time , Drake fans can pre-purchase tickets from the tour’s official sponsor Sprite by signing up on their website.

, Drake fans can pre-purchase tickets from the tour’s official sponsor Sprite by signing up on their website. Friday, March 17, starting at 12 PM local time, all general tickets will be sold until no more tickets remain.

- This article was updated on March 13th, 2023