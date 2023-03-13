Are you a huge Drake fan and are looking for information on all Drake tour locations (2023) for the “It’s All a Blur” with 21 Savage? Drake has announced 29 locations. This is the first time Drake has toured since his 2018, where he headlined the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour. Since then, he has released four albums, including his latest collaboration, “Her Loss,” with 21 Savage. So will he be stopping by your city? Here are all the details about all Drake tour locations (2023): It’s All a Blur with 21 Savage.
All Drake Tour Locations (2023)
Here are all Drake Tour Locations (2023) broken down by date and location:
- Toronto, ON – Details to be Announced
- Friday, June 16: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- Monday, June 19: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Wednesday, Jun 21: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- Saturday, June 24: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Wednesday, June 28: Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
- Saturday, June 01: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Sunday, July 02: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Wednesday, July 05: Chicago, IL – United Center
- Thursday, July 06: Chicago, IL – United Center
- Saturday, July 08: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Tuesday, July 11: Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Wednesday, July 12: Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Friday, July 14: Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Monday, July 17: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Tuesday, July 18: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Tuesday, July 25: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Wednesday, July 26: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Friday, July 28: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Monday, July 31: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Saturday, August 12: Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
- Sunday, August 13: Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
- Friday, August 18: San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Monday, August 21: Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Tuesday, August 22: Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- Friday, August 25: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Monday, August 28: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Friday, September 01: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- Tuesday, September 05: Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
There will be three different dates and times you can purchase tickets for Drake’s ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour. Here are the full details:
- Wednesday, March 15, from 12 PM local time to March 16 at 10 PM local time, all Cash App card holders can purchase tickets early.
- Thursday, March 16, from 12 PM to 10 pm local time, Drake fans can pre-purchase tickets from the tour’s official sponsor Sprite by signing up on their website.
- Friday, March 17, starting at 12 PM local time, all general tickets will be sold until no more tickets remain.
- This article was updated on March 13th, 2023