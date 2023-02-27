Where to Stream the Destiny 2 Lightfall Soundtrack

Image: Bungie

Destiny 2 has an array of incredible music to listen to whether you are playing through the game or out in the real world for a while. Many players of the game will usually tend to get gifts based on the game so treating yourself to the soundtrack will also be enjoyable. This article will take you through where you can stream the Destiny 2 Lightfall soundtrack.

Places to Stream the Destiny 2 Lightfall Soundtrack

There are plenty of places where you will be able to stream the Lightfall Soundtrack. It has 38 tracks in total and the runtime of the soundtrack is over two hours in length. The symphonies of Destiny Lightfall are awaiting you in this stunning musical compilation.

Because of just how many places there are to stream it, you won’t miss out on the chance to hear this soundtrack. There is of course a way to pay for the soundtrack and own it but streaming for free on Spotify will allow you to get a taste of the music first.

How to Get the Radiant Reveille Emblem in Destiny 2

In order to get the Radiant Reveille Emblem you will have to purchase the digital version of the soundtrack from Bungie’s store. After you do this, an email will be sent to you with a code that you can redeem. You can redeem the code through the code redemption portal on the website, make sure your account is linked to Destiny 2.

This is a beautiful-looking emblem that will be great for your collection. Throughout the history of the Destiny franchise — emblems have always been a part of the community and showing them off with pride is always brilliant.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023