All of Ash’s Pokemon in the Anime, Full List

Pokemon is one of the most popular franchises ever, having shaped the childhood of many anime fans and gamers. Within all regions, there are many Pokemon that will make us fall in love, and some that… well, could be better. What matters is that there are more than 1000 Pokemon in that universe, and Ash Ketchum, our favorite Pokemon Master, has captured a lot of them in his journeys. So we’ve made a list with all of Ash’s Pokemon in the anime.

All of Ash’s Pokemon Listed by League

Ash has been traveling the Pokemon world for a long time now and has captured more than 50 of our favorite creatures. The protagonist has battled with some great Pokemon; the newest series, Journeys, has been an all-time favorite in that regard, as Ash’s team is composed of many of the best, like Gengar, Lucario, and Dragonite.

It may be a surprise to a lot of people that Pokemon, one of the most popular anime in the 90s, is still airing today. Soon, the anime will start a new phase with new protagonists living in the Paldea region. So, as a goodbye to Ash, who has been with many of us since our childhoods, let’s list all of his amazing and beloved Pokemon.

Indigo and Orange League

Pikachu

Bulbasaur

Charmander → Charmeleon → Charizard

Squirtle

Caterpie → Metapod → Butterfree

Pidgeotto → Pidgeot

Krabby → Kingler

Primeape

Muk

Tauros (x30)

Lapras

Snorlax

Johto League

Heracross

Chikorita → Bayleef

Cyndaquil → Quilava

Totodile

Noctowl

Phanpy → Donphan

Hoenn League

Taillow → Swellow

Treecko → Grovyle → Sceptile

Corphish

Torkoal

Snorunt → Glalie

Sinnoh League

Starly → Staravia → Staraptor

Turtwig → Grotle → Torterra

Chimchar → Monferno → Infernape

Buizel

Gligar → Gliscor

Gible

Unova League

Pidove → Tranquill → Unfezant

Oshawott

Tepig → Pignite

Snivy

Scraggy

Sewaddle → Swadloon → Leavanny

Palpitoad

Roggenrola → Boldore

Krokorok → Krookodile

Kalos League

Froakie → Frogadier → Greninja

Fletchling → Fletchinder → Talonflame

Hawlucha

Goomy → Sliggoo → Goodra

Noibat → Noivern

Alola League

Rowlet

Rockruff → Lycanroc

Litten → Torracat → Incineroar

Poipole → Naganadel

Meltan → Melmetal

Galar League

Dragonite

Gengar

Riolu → Lucario

Farfetch’d → Sirfetch’d

Dracovish

Mr. Mime

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023