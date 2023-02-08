All of Ash’s Pokemon in the Anime, Full List

Pokemon is one of the most popular franchises ever, having shaped the childhood of many anime fans and gamers. Within all regions, there are many Pokemon that will make us fall in love, and some that… well, could be better. What matters is that there are more than 1000 Pokemon in that universe, and Ash Ketchum, our favorite Pokemon Master, has captured a lot of them in his journeys. So we’ve made a list with all of Ash’s Pokemon in the anime.
All of Ash’s Pokemon Listed by League
Ash has been traveling the Pokemon world for a long time now and has captured more than 50 of our favorite creatures. The protagonist has battled with some great Pokemon; the newest series, Journeys, has been an all-time favorite in that regard, as Ash’s team is composed of many of the best, like Gengar, Lucario, and Dragonite.
It may be a surprise to a lot of people that Pokemon, one of the most popular anime in the 90s, is still airing today. Soon, the anime will start a new phase with new protagonists living in the Paldea region. So, as a goodbye to Ash, who has been with many of us since our childhoods, let’s list all of his amazing and beloved Pokemon.
Indigo and Orange League
- Pikachu
- Bulbasaur
- Charmander → Charmeleon → Charizard
- Squirtle
- Caterpie → Metapod → Butterfree
- Pidgeotto → Pidgeot
- Krabby → Kingler
- Primeape
- Muk
- Tauros (x30)
- Lapras
- Snorlax
Johto League
- Heracross
- Chikorita → Bayleef
- Cyndaquil → Quilava
- Totodile
- Noctowl
- Phanpy → Donphan
Hoenn League
- Taillow → Swellow
- Treecko → Grovyle → Sceptile
- Corphish
- Torkoal
- Snorunt → Glalie
Sinnoh League
- Starly → Staravia → Staraptor
- Turtwig → Grotle → Torterra
- Chimchar → Monferno → Infernape
- Buizel
- Gligar → Gliscor
- Gible
Unova League
- Pidove → Tranquill → Unfezant
- Oshawott
- Tepig → Pignite
- Snivy
- Scraggy
- Sewaddle → Swadloon → Leavanny
- Palpitoad
- Roggenrola → Boldore
- Krokorok → Krookodile
Kalos League
- Froakie → Frogadier → Greninja
- Fletchling → Fletchinder → Talonflame
- Hawlucha
- Goomy → Sliggoo → Goodra
- Noibat → Noivern
Alola League
- Rowlet
- Rockruff → Lycanroc
- Litten → Torracat → Incineroar
- Poipole → Naganadel
- Meltan → Melmetal
Galar League
- Dragonite
- Gengar
- Riolu → Lucario
- Farfetch’d → Sirfetch’d
- Dracovish
- Mr. Mime
