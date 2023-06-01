All Voice Actors in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Full Cast Explained

Who Are the Voices in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse? Here's the full voice cast explained.

June 1st, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Are you looking for a guide on all voice actors in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse so you can see if your favorite actor voices one of the many characters found in the film? Across the Spider-Verse contains over 240 character models with characters from six different universes. While not all of those characters have voice actors, many do.

Who Are the Voices in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Here are all voice actors in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:

  • Miles Morales: Shameik Moor
  • Gwen Stacy: Hailee Steinfeld
  • Miguel O’Hara (Spider-Man 2099): Oscar Isaac
  • Peter B. Parker: Jake Johnson
  • Jessica Drew: Issa Rae
  • Jefferson Davis: Brian Tyree Henry
  • Rio Morales: Luna Lauren Velez
  • Principal: Rachel Dratch
  • Hobart ‘Hobie’ Brown: Daniel Kaluuya
  • Patrick O’Hara: Taran Killam
  • Jonathan Ohnn (Spot): Jason Schwartzman
  • Ben Reilly: Andy Samberg
  • Spider-Man India: Karan Soni
  • Margo Kess: Amandla Stenberg
  • Adrain Toomes: Jorma Taccone
  • George Stacy: Shea Whigham

Shameik Moor as Miles Morales

Shameik-Moor-Dope
Image: Open Road Films

Shameik Moor returns as Miles Morales’s voice in the Spider-Verse animated films. Outside these films, he is most notably known for his role as Malcolm in Dope, Devin Holloway in Samaritan, and Corey Woods / Sha Rader / Raekwon in Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy

Hailee-Steinfeld-in-Bumblebee
Image: Paramount Pictures

Hailee Steinfeld returns as Gwen Stacy’s voice in the Spider-Verse animated films. She has starred in many live-action roles with famous actors from a young age. Steinfeld is known for her roles as Mattie Ross in True Grit, Nadine in The Edge of Seventeen, Charlie in Bumblebee, and Emily in Pitch Perfect 3.

Oscar Isaac as Miguel O-Hara

Oscar-Isaac-in-Star-Wars
Image: Walt Disney Pictures

Oscar Isaac debuted in the Spider-Verse franchise as the voice for Miguel O-Hara (Spider-Man 2-2099). Isaac is an experienced actor who has received recognition for challenging Hollywood’s stereotypes of Latino characters. He is known for his roles as Nathan in Ex Machina, Llewyn Davis in Inside Llewyn Davis, Abel Morals in A Most Violent Year, and Poe Dameron in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker

Jake-Johnson-in-New-Girl
Image: Fox

Jake Johnson returns as Peter B. Parker’s voice in the Spider-Verse animated films. Johnson is a highly seasoned comedic actor, primarily in television series and animated films. He is known for his roles as Jeff in Safety Not Guaranteed, Nick Miller in New Girl, Lowery in Jurassic World franchise, and Randy ‘Chilli’ Cilliano in Tag.

