Arrow Lead Claps Back At James Gunn ‘I didn’t f***ing appreciate that at all’

In a recent podcast appearance with Chris Van Vliet, Arrow star Stephen Amell shared his disappointment at the perceived lack of respect for the Arrowverse from other DC projects. He was specifically referencing a jab from the Peacemaker series. Amell stated that the CW shows, which he feels were integral to DC’s recent success, were often “treated like s**t” and dismissed in comparison to films or other series.

While he acknowledged that the CW platform might have contributed to this perception, Amell emphasized that the Arrowverse remains a significant part of the modern DC landscape. He also mentioned the Peacemaker joke that directly mocked Green Arrow, stating that it was “unnecessary” and made him angry. Though he clarified that his frustration isn’t directed at John Cena personally, Amell pointed to James Gunn as the one responsible for the joke’s inclusion in the script (thanks EscapistMagazine).

That was a little unnecessary. I didn’t f**king appreciate that at all. Okay. I am just going to come right out and say this… our show was kind of treated like s**t. I get it, we’re on The CW, I get it, it’s TV. But I also get the fact that when people think about the most recent iteration of DC, they don’t think about the Snyder Cut—they think about the Arrowverse. We got crapped on for years, and years, and years, and this just seemed excessive. I’m not actually mad, but I just remember hearing that and just being like, ‘F**k those guys,’ like seriously. Stephen Amell

He’s not wrong. CW tends to get passed as a not-as-big network, but it arguably did better in fans’ eyes than the Synder movies and anything outside the DC Animated universe. It cared about the comics and got a sizable audience, making a multiverse that DC still hasn’t been able to do in its live-action movies successfully. It’s hard to take the joke seriously when you remember that DC struggled to do what Arrow did.

Warner Bros.

This clarifies a lot about why Amell hasn’t done cameos. This recent interview sheds light on a perceived lack of appreciation for the Arrowverse, which might have influenced his decision to move on. Amell’s comments highlight a tension that sometimes exists within expansive franchises like DC, where different projects and creators might have varying levels of respect for each other’s work. While the Arrowverse enjoyed a dedicated fan base and spanned multiple successful series, it seems that Amell feels it hasn’t received the recognition it deserves, especially in comparison to the newer, more cinematic DC ventures.

The future of the Arrowverse remains uncertain as DC undergoes a creative overhaul under James Gunn and Peter Safran. Amell’s remarks remind us of the franchise’s legacy and significant contribution to DC’s recent history. Whether or not the Arrowverse receives more acknowledgment in the future, its impact on the DC universe is undeniable.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy