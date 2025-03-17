Ashanti Shares the Valuable Lesson Her 8-Month-Old Son KK Taught Her

In a recent interview, Ashanti, the Grammy-winning singer and actress, talked about her new role as a mother and her plans for the upcoming “Bring It on Tour” in the UK and Ireland. The singer and her partner, rapper Nelly, welcomed their son, Karem “KK,” eight months ago.

“This is a new chapter for me. Family first — being married and having a child,” Ashanti said during her conversation with Revolt. “My mind is thinking bigger and better and more out of the box, obviously.”

Ashanti shared how her outlook on life has changed since becoming a mother. She mentioned that she has written a children’s book and is excited to explore more opportunities in creating content for children. “I kind of want to just dive into the lane of children now. I really do because it’s just so natural,” she said, recalling her past experience working at a daycare center. “I loved kids before, but now it’s like [times] a million.”

Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images

When asked about the most important lesson Karem has taught her, Ashanti replied, “Patience.”

As she gets ready to go on tour with fellow artists Sean Paul and Fat Joe, Ashanti is figuring out how to balance her career and her new responsibilities as a mom. She acknowledged that this will be her first tour as a mother, which brings its own set of challenges. “Obviously, we need extra hands. There’s definitely going to be extra bags because I already travel with too much luggage,” she admitted.

Ashanti emphasized the importance of planning each day with KK as she adjusts to this new phase of her life. “We’re going to be a lot more cognizant of time and [spend more time] preparing, because you just never know what’s going to happen,” she explained. The singer also talked about being extra protective, saying she wants to keep her baby safe from germs: “I’m definitely in Mama Bear protective mode, wanting to protect the baby.”

Earlier this month, in a separate interview with People, Ashanti reflected on her journey into motherhood, calling baby KK a “blessing” and an “angel.” “It’s amazing,” she said. “My life is amazing right now. I’m super blessed, so happy. I’m insanely in love with him.”

Although new parenthood often comes with sleepless nights, Ashanti and Nelly are enjoying this new chapter of their lives. Nelly, 50, joined Ashanti in sharing how their lives have changed since the arrival of their son. He mentioned that he has been able to get some rest, while Ashanti joked that she hasn’t had much sleep yet.

As Ashanti prepares for the tour, she remains focused on her family while making sure her fans can still enjoy her performances. With KK joining her on the road, she is ready to embrace both her role as a mother and her career as a musician, balancing the two with passion. The “Bring It on Tour” promises to deliver exciting live performances while showcasing this new chapter in Ashanti’s life as a mother.

Sources: People, Revolt

