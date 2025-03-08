Baywatch Star Pamela Bach, Former Wife of David Hasselhoff, Passes Away at 62 in Tragic Suicide

The entertainment industry is grieving the loss of Pamela Bach, who was best known for her role in Baywatch and for being the former wife of David Hasselhoff. Bach was discovered dead at her home in Hollywood Hills on March 5, 2023, at the age of 62.

Recommended Videos

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that her death was a suicide, with paramedics reporting a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A search of her home did not uncover a suicide note, leaving her family and friends with many unanswered questions about her tragic passing.

Bach’s heartbreaking death followed concerns from her family after they had not heard from her for a while. Law enforcement sources revealed that when relatives went to check on her at her home, they found it locked and eventually discovered her body inside. Paramedics arrived shortly after 10 PM local time but declared her dead at the scene.

In a heartfelt statement, David Hasselhoff shared his grief over Bach’s death: “Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.” The couple met on the set of Knight Rider and married in 1989 before divorcing in 2006. Together, they had two daughters and a granddaughter, whom Bach adored deeply.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Bach’s career lasted for several decades, starting in the 1970s. She became well-known for her television roles in shows like The Young and the Restless, Cheers, The Fall Guy, TJ Hooker, Superboy, and Viper. However, she will always be most remembered for her iconic role in Baywatch.

Interestingly, her final Instagram post (from Page6) showed a hopeful and positive outlook for the future. She shared her excitement for the coming year, writing: “As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London🎀” Reflecting on resilience and love, Bach wished everyone health, happiness, and beautiful moments in the year ahead.

Her representative, Sharon Kelly, expressed her devastation at the news, saying, “My heart goes out to her family, her beautiful daughters and granddaughter who Pamela constantly gushes about and loves so dearly.” Fans and friends alike will remember Bach not only as a talented actress but also as a loving mother and grandmother who found joy in life’s simple pleasures.

As the entertainment world processes this loss, Pamela Bach’s legacy will continue to resonate, serving as a reminder of how fragile life can be and the importance of kindness, compassion, and meaningful connections.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy