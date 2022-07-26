Pokemon is one of the few franchises in the world capable of crossing the generational gap and appealing to future kids beyond millennials who initially latched on in the 1990s. The games have a huge player base already, but even for non-players, there’s a massive casual following of the anime, which has been active since 1997. We have published a Pokemon Series Watch Order for viewers wishing to follow Ash Ketchum on his journey to become a Pokemon master, so read on below!

Best Pokemon Series Watch Order

Ash’s journey begins in earnest in Pallet Town, where he famously chooses (and is chosen by) his lifelong companion, Pikachu. He quickly forges his path out into the gyms of the Indigo League with hopes to become its newest champion and see the world around him as he goes. But the series goes far beyond the Indigo League and the Kanto region surrounding it, so here’s the guide to his journey in order:

Pokemon Original Series

Indigo League (82 Episodes)

(82 Episodes) Adventures in the Orange Islands (36 Episodes)

(36 Episodes) The Johto Journeys (41 Episodes)

(41 Episodes) Johto League Champions (52 Episodes)

(52 Episodes) Master Quest (65 Episodes)

Pokemon Advanced Generation

Advanced (40 Episodes)

(40 Episodes) Advanced Challenge (52 Episodes

(52 Episodes Advanced Battle (54 Episodes)

(54 Episodes) Battle Frontier (47 Episodes)

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

Diamond and Pearl (52 Episodes)

(52 Episodes) Diamond and Pearl: Battle Dimension (52 Episodes)

(52 Episodes) Diamond and Pearl: Galactic Battles (53 Episodes)

(53 Episodes) Diamond and Pearl: Sinnoh League Victors (34 Episodes)

Pokemon Black & White

Black & White (50 Episodes)

(50 Episodes) Black & White: Rival Destinies (49 Episodes)

(49 Episodes) Black & White: Adventures in Unova (25 Episodes)

(25 Episodes) Black & White: Adventures in Unova and Beyond (20 Episodes)

Pokemon XY

XY (48 Episodes)

(48 Episodes) XY: Kalos Quest (45 Episodes)

(45 Episodes) XYZ (47 Episodes)

Pokemon Sun & Moon

Sun & Moon (43 Episodes)

(43 Episodes) Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures (49 Episodes)

(49 Episodes) Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends (54 Episodes)

Pokemon Journeys

Journeys (48 Episodes)

(48 Episodes) Master Journeys (42 Episodes)

(42 Episodes) Ultimate Journeys (Ongoing, 28 Episodes as of July 26, 2022)

This collectively creates a massive watchlist if you want to see Ash’s journey through the different regions of the Pokemon world. It’s the most successful video game adaptation of anime ever made and has a dedicated following. Be sure to check out our entertainment column for more coverage of anime like this!