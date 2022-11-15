Are you wondering what the best The Walking Dead episodes of all time are? The Walking Dead television was created by Frank Darabont and is based on the hit graphic novels of the same name by Robert Kirkman. The show has been around since 2010 and will end in 2022 with 177 episodes. It has won 2 Primetime Emmy awards, 80 additional awards, and 234 nominations. The Series Finale will air on November 20, 2022, after an incredible 11 seasons. In honor of the zombie television show we’ve watched for over a decade, here are the best The Walking Dead episodes of all time, ranked.

There are so many amazing episodes to choose from, 177, in fact. So we have narrowed down the best episodes of all time to 10. Each entry will have a brief synopsis of the episode and why it is so good compared to other episodes.

Conquer

Daryl and Aaron run into Morgan. Alexandria decides the fate of Rick as a new danger appears.

Why It’s Good

Conquer has a handful of powerful scenes that tie up the season’s storylines and provide a shocking ending to Season Five. All of the actors brought their A-game in this episode. We also see the return of fan-favorite Morgan Jones, played by Lennie James.

JSS

Alexandria comes under attack by the Wolves. Rick and his group try to lure the herd away while Carol and Morgan defend Alexandria.

Why It’s Good

The intense battle in Alexandria with the Wolves is one of the most intense sequences of the entire series. JSS also raises a few philosophical questions that have everyone questioning their motives and actions in the messed-up world they live in. This episode made Carol a lot of viewers’ favorite character of the series, which has been held to this day.

Thank You

Half of the herd is now out of control. Glenn and Michonne lead Nicholas and their group back to Alexandria while Rick runs into survivor members of the Wolves.

Why It’s Good

The threat of zombies was finally brought back to the forefront… it is a zombie show, right? The episode’s dumpster scene was the highlight, which led to many sleepless, wondering nights for the show’s viewers, much to the ire of the then-showrunner Scott M. Gimple.

Too Far Gone

Rick and the group face imminent danger as The Governor tries to take the prison.

Why It’s Good

The 24-episode arc featuring the Governor comes to a close… finally. As with everything else in the Walking Dead universe, it does so at a price, as we also lost three main characters, one of which stung a lot.

What Comes After

Rick is forced to face the past as he struggles to maintain the safety of the communities and protect the future he and Carl envisioned.

Why It’s Good

We bid farewell to one of the series’ original characters as the series begins its new story arc. We also got a bunch of fun cameos and callbacks to boot. What an enjoyable and emotional way to say goodbye.

Killer Within

The prison comes under attack as Lori goes into labor. Michonne tries to get Andrea to leave Woodbury.

Why It’s Good

The Killer Within is one of those defining moments for a character, and this one happens to both Rick and Carl. In addition, the episode features the birth of another important character who plays a prominent role later in the series. The emotions portrayed by the actors (which are often harshly critiqued) were powerful in this episode.

The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be

Having been brutally overpowered by Negan and his Saviors, Rick and the group kneel helplessly as they suffer heavy losses that will haunt them forever.

Why It’s Good

This episode will also haunt all viewers because of the intense loss we suffered at the hands of Negan due to the group’s unwillingness to submit to Negan. In addition, the brutality of this episode caused the showrunners to tame down gruesome scenes in future episodes due to negative feedback.

No Sanctuary

Carol takes drastic action to rescue Rick, and the group from the cannibals of Terminus as she and Tyreese reach the Compound. However, a familiar face makes a return.

Why It’s Good

No Sanctuary was the season premiere for Season 5. It brought a lot of emotion, explosions, and intensity, setting the tone for the remainder of the season. This episode was watched by 17.3 million people, which broke the record for the most watched non-sports cable broadcast in TV history.

The Calm Before

The four communities come together in celebration at the Kingdom’s fair, but while some pacts are renewed, others come at a much steeper price.

Why It’s Good

The Calm Before was the final episode of season nine, and we must say goodbye to two of our favorite season recurring characters. The events are a modified version of the gang’s encounter with Alpha and the Whisperer army from Robert Kirman and Charlie Adlard. We’ll give the TV writers credit for how to end a season… brutally. But, unfortunately, this sets up the series for a much bigger war.

No Way Out

Daryl, Sasha, and Abraham face off against the Saviors. Then, Rick and his group finally make their way through the herd at Alexandria.

Why It’s Good

No Way Out was the mid-season premier episode for season 6. It is considered the series’ best episode, with a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. The pace of the episodes is intense, albeit a bit slow, but the end is very action-packed and gruesome, making the payoff worth it.

The eleventh season of The Walking Dead is currently airing on AMC.

