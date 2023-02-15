Earlier distributed by NEON, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is a 2022 documentary by the Academy Award-winning American film director and producer Laura Poitras. She’s known for works like Citizenfour and The Year of the Everlasting Storm. The documentary made quite a buzz at festivals and theaters, and it was recently nominated for an Oscar, so people are wondering where to stream it. Can you watch All the Beauty and the Bloodshed on HBO Max?

Is All the Beauty and the Bloodshed on HBO Max?

Well, not yet. After airing in theaters, HBO Documentaries acquired the feature and will release it on both HBO and HBO Max. However, the company hasn’t set a date for All the Beauty and the Bloodshed‘s debut yet. The only way to watch it at the moment is by heading to your local theater and hoping it’s still available.

The 2023 Oscars take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023, so there’s a big chance All the Beauty and the Bloodshed will arrive on streamings after that. While you wait, you can watch Poitras’ most popular feature, Citizenfour, on Roku and Tubi.

What is All the Beauty and the Bloodshed About?

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed follows the life and career of photographer and activist Nan Goldin and the downfall of the Sackler family, the pharmaceutical dynasty responsible for the opioid epidemic. The documentary is divided into seven chapters, all mainly narrated by Goldin, with additional interviews from associates.

The feature is described as a persuasive work on the life of a legendary queer photographer battling addiction and the institution responsible for that. Witnessing Goldin’s act of rebellion will shock you and make you empathize with her experience and views.

Does All the Beauty and the Bloodshed have Any Awards?

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed has a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has received more than 40 nominations as of now. It won Venice Film Festival’s Golden Lion, being the second documentary to ever win Venice’s top prize. It also won many other awards from the New York Film Critics, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, the Alliance of Women Film Journalists, and more.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed was recently nominated for an Oscar for best documentary.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023