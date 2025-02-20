China’s Latest Maneuver Soars Past US in the Space Race

China’s space program will launch an exciting mission called Tianwen-2, which will explore a near-Earth asteroid and a comet in the main asteroid belt. The spacecraft arrived at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in February and is expected to be launched in the first half of 2024. This marks an important development in China’s efforts to explore deep space.

The main goal of Tianwen-2 is to collect samples from a near-Earth asteroid named Kamoʻoalewa. This asteroid is unique because it is almost like a satellite of Earth, orbiting in a similar path. Scientists believe it is a piece of the Moon that got knocked away after a collision. Studying the samples from Kamoʻoalewa will give us important information about the Moon’s makeup and the early solar system.

The spacecraft will use two methods to collect samples: one similar to NASA’s OSIRIS-REx and JAXA’s Hayabusa2, and a new anchor-and-attach method using drills on its landing legs. These techniques will help handle Kamoʻoalewa’s small size and very low gravity.

After collecting the samples, the mission will shift focus to the main-belt comet 311P/PANSTARRS. The spacecraft will use a gravity assist from Earth to travel to the comet after returning to Earth around 2027, aiming to arrive at 311P/PANSTARRS around 2034.

This comet has characteristics of both asteroids and comets, presenting a chance to learn how these two celestial bodies change and interact. Studying this comet could provide insights into water and organic materials in the solar system.

Tianwen-2 faces various technological challenges. The return capsule’s high-speed reentry will need careful engineering and testing of parachute systems. Also, the low gravity of Kamoʻoalewa requires creative solutions for safely collecting samples and ensuring the spacecraft stays stable.The mission will carry advanced tools to examine both targets thoroughly, including various spectrometers, high-resolution cameras, radar instruments, and analyzers for dust, gas, and charged particles.

The scientific impact of Tianwen-2 is significant. Analyzing the samples from Kamoʻoalewa will help us better understand the formation of the early solar system and the nature of near-Earth objects. Researching 311P/PANSTARRS will provide valuable information about the evolution of comets and asteroids and could reveal how water and organic molecules were delivered to early Earth.

Tianwen-2 is part of China’s growing ambitions in space exploration. It follows the successful Tianwen-1 mission, which landed the Zhurong rover on Mars, and there are plans for future missions, including Tianwen-3. It will return samples from Mars, and Tianwen-4, which will orbit Jupiter and fly by Uranus.

Source: CNSA, SpaceNews

