Dana Reeve, the devoted wife of the late actor Christopher Reeve, died on March 6, 2006, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. Reeve’s passing came just 18 months after the death of her husband, Christopher Reeve, who had been paralyzed from the neck down following a horse-riding accident in 1995.

Dana Reeve remained a steadfast supporter and caregiver to her husband throughout his ordeal. After his death, she assumed the role of chair of the Christopher Reeve Foundation (now the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation), dedicated to finding cures for spinal cord injuries and other neurological disorders.

Prior to her husband’s accident and subsequent health struggles, Dana Reeve had a successful career in her own right. She was an accomplished actress, singer, and television personality, with credits including appearances on Broadway, television shows like Law & Order and All My Children, and voice work in animated films. Once her husband was injured and paralyzed, she was a devoted caretaker. Her husband said that her support was life-saving.

The cause of death for Dana Reeve was lung cancer (thanks WGTC), a disease she had been battling since her diagnosis in August 2005. Despite never having smoked, Reeve had been exposed to secondhand smoke during her early performing career, where she frequently sang in bars and hotel lobbies. This exposure is believed to have contributed to her developing lung cancer. Reeve’s battle with lung cancer was brief but courageous.

She publicly announced her diagnosis in August 2005, and in January 2006, she shared during her final public appearance that her tumor had responded well to treatment and was shrinking. However, the cancer tragically returned aggressively, and subsequent treatments proved ineffective.

Dana Reeve’s legacy is one of strength, resilience, and unwavering devotion. She supported her husband through his challenging health journey and became a champion for those facing similar struggles. Her dedication to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation helped further research and advocacy for individuals with spinal cord injuries and other neurological conditions. We hope she rests in peace alongside her husband.

