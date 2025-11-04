Americana singer-songwriter Todd Snider ran into serious trouble in Salt Lake City, Utah, after being treated for injuries from an attack. The Nashville musician was arrested on Sunday night after he allegedly threatened hospital workers who had just taken care of him.

According to TMZ, the 58-year-old singer was brought to Salt Lake City Regional Hospital to get help for injuries he got from what his team called a violent attack outside his hotel. But things went wrong after doctors let him go home.

Country singer Todd Snider was hospitalized after an alleged assault, but what happened next got him arrested. The arrest report says Snider got mad when the hospital sent him home and started shouting and swearing at the workers. Police say staff members told him to leave, and he did at first, but then he came back. When he returned, police say he got right in someone’s face and said he was going to “kick [their] ass.”

Well, that tour went off the rails fast

Snider was arrested and taken to the Salt Lake County Jail. He was charged with three things: disorderly conduct, trespassing, and making a threat of violence. He stayed in jail overnight and was let out on Monday to pretrial services, a spokesperson from the Salt Lake City Sheriff Department said.

The arrest happened just one day after Snider was meant to play a show in South Salt Lake for his High, Lonesome and Then Some 2025 Tour. The concert never took place because of the attack that put him in the hospital. While some country stars have been making headlines for other reasons, Snider’s case has become much more complicated.

Snider’s team put up a post on his Instagram account telling fans that his whole tour was being called off. The message said that the Beer Run singer got seriously hurt as a victim of a violent attack and would not be able to perform for a while. The post also thanked fans for standing by him while he gets medical help.

What the team left out was any talk about the arrest or the threats police say he made at the hospital. They only talked about the first attack that hurt him and why he needs more medical care. This is not the first time a musician has gotten into controversial situations with fans or the public. Nobody has said anything yet about what exactly happened during the first attack outside his hotel or if anyone has been arrested for that.

