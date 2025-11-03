Oasis Singer Delivers the Most Humiliating Public Blast of His Career Against a Fan Who Ruined the Iconic Moment of ‘Champagne Supernova’

Liam Gallagher had some harsh words for a fan who threw a flare during an Oasis show in Melbourne, Australia. The band was playing at Marvel Stadium as part of their big comeback tour. Videos posted online show someone in the audience lighting a flare, waving it around, and then throwing it toward other people in the crowd, which made everyone nearby scramble to get out of the way.

According to People, this all went down while the band was in the middle of playing Champagne Supernova. Once it happened, Liam pointed his finger at the crowd and told everyone, “That was naughty. Naughty, naughty, naughty.” But the Oasis frontman was not done talking about it. He went on social media after the concert to really let this person have it.

“To the massive C— who launched that flare into the crowd last night at the gig in Melbourne you are 1 seriously f—ed up individual and you will get yours trust me,” Liam posted on X. He did not try to hide how angry he was about someone doing something so reckless that could have hurt the people who came to enjoy the show.



Flares are not toys, and using them in a packed concert venue puts everyone around in danger. Someone could have gotten burned or the whole thing could have caused people to panic and rush for the exits. The fact that Liam came out so strongly against this shows he understands how bad things could have gotten, especially during one of their biggest songs of the night.

Liam and his brother Noel started the Oasis Live ’25 Tour back in July, bringing the band back together after being split up for years. Fans have been excited to see them perform again, and the tour is set to keep going until November 23. The 53-year-old performer clearly wants to make sure everyone at the shows stays safe and can actually enjoy the music without worrying about dangerous stunts like this.

To the massive CUNT who launched that flare into the crowd last night at the gig in Melbourne you are 1 seriously fucked up individual and you will get yours trust me — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 31, 2025

Things have not been completely smooth for the tour though. The band had to deal with another issue last month when their guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs said he needed to step away for a while. He found out he has prostate cancer earlier this year and needs to focus on getting treatment.

“The good news is I’m responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour,” Arthurs said when he broke the news.

The 60-year-old musician explained he would have to miss several shows coming up in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney while he goes through the next part of his medical care.

“Now, I am having to take a planned break for the next phase of my care,” he told fans. The guitarist was honest about his health struggles but said he feels good overall and plans to be back with the band when they head to South America in November. He signed his message with Bonehead and promised fans he would see them on stage again soon.

