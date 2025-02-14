Cowboys Finally Picked 2025 Coaching Staff

The Dallas Cowboys have announced their coaching staff for the 2025 season, led by new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Schottenheimer was promoted from offensive coordinator after Mike McCarthy left, and he has put together a team of coaches with both NFL and college experience. The hiring process lasted three weeks and started with Schottenheimer’s appointment in late January.

On offense, Klayton Adams is the new offensive coordinator, focusing on strengthening the running game. Adams was previously the offensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals and has helped a team that performed well in rushing yards and sacking opponents.

Dallas Cowboys Have New Coaching Staff

Other offensive coaches include passing game specialist Ken Dorsey, quarterbacks coach Steve Shimko (who was kept from the last staff), offensive line coach Conor Riley, running backs coach Derrick Foster, wide receivers coach Junior Adams, tight ends coach Lunda Wells (also retained), and assistant coaches Ramon Chinyoung and Tiquan Underwood. Ryan Feder will manage game operations, and Dele Harding will help with quarterbacks.

The defense will be led by Matt Eberflus, the former head coach of the Chicago Bears, as the defensive coordinator. Eberflus’s staff includes defensive passing game coordinator Andrew Curtis, defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, cornerbacks coach David Overstreet II, and nickelbacks coach Darian Thompson. Bryan Bing, JJ Clark, and Tanzel Smart will be assistant coaches.

Nick Sorensen will oversee the special teams unit and will be assisted by Carlos Polk. Tyler Boyles will manage the strength and conditioning program as chief of staff, Harold Nash will be the coordinator, and assistant coaches Cedric Smith and Kendall Smith will be assistant coaches. Braylon Tatum will handle sports science.

Many coaches were brought in from the Chicago Bears, showing a connection between the two coaching staffs. The Cowboys only kept Lunda Wells from last year’s team. This new coaching staff marks a big change from 2024, indicating a new direction for the team under Schottenheimer. The focus appears to be on building a strong offensive line and developing young talent on both offense and defense. The mix of NFL and college coaching experience aims to create a well-rounded approach to developing players and planning strategies for the upcoming season.

Source: Cowboyswire

