Demon Slayer Season 3 Release Date, Air Time, Cast, Plot, Manga Adaptations

Image: Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most visually striking shonen anime out there, for those who know. It had a 4-year run in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump publication and its anime adaptations are one of the most trendy series around. It has so far released 2 seasons, collectively 44 episodes, since April 6, 2019, and there’s a new season on the way. Be sure to keep an eye out for Demon Slayer season 3, and we’ve got the details to catch you up for the release.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Release Date and Air Time

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will release season 3 on April 9, 2023, in Japan, with its air time TBD. It has yet to announce a Crunchyroll release for the series but will likely come soon after for North American viewers wishing to catch the show.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Cast

Much of the cast will return such as from the following list. The series still follows Tanjiro and Nezuko as the primary characters, chronicling their journey and Tanjiro’s missions.

Tanjiro Kamado : Natsuki Hanae (Japanese) / Zach Aguilar (English)

: Natsuki Hanae (Japanese) / Zach Aguilar (English) Nezuko Kamado : Akari Kitô (Japanese) / Abby Trott (English)

: Akari Kitô (Japanese) / Abby Trott (English) Inosuke Hashibira : Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese) / Bryce Papenbrook (English)

: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Japanese) / Bryce Papenbrook (English) Zenitsu Agatsuma : Hiro Shimono (Japanese) / Aleks Le (English)

: Hiro Shimono (Japanese) / Aleks Le (English) Muzan Kibutsuji : Toshihiko Seki (Japanese) / Greg Chun (English)

: Toshihiko Seki (Japanese) / Greg Chun (English) Kagaya Ubuyashiki : Toshiyuki Morikawa (Japanese) / Matthew Mercer (English)

: Toshiyuki Morikawa (Japanese) / Matthew Mercer (English) Tsuguko Kanao Tsuyuri : Reina Ueda (Japanese) / Brianna Knickerbocker (English)

: Reina Ueda (Japanese) / Brianna Knickerbocker (English) Water Hashira and Giyu Tomioka : Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese) / Johnny Yong Bosch (English)

and : Takahiro Sakurai (Japanese) / Johnny Yong Bosch (English) Love Hashira and Mitsuri Kanroji : Kana Hanazawa (Japanese) / Kira Buckland (English)

and : Kana Hanazawa (Japanese) / Kira Buckland (English) Mist Hashira and Muichiro Tokito : Kengo Kawanishi (Japanese) / Griffin Burns (English)

and : Kengo Kawanishi (Japanese) / Griffin Burns (English) Flower Hashira and Kanae Kocho: Ai Kayano (Japanese) / Bridget Hoffman (English)

Additionally, there have been reveals of The Upper Ranks and their portraying Japanese voice actors. These include the following:

Kokushibo : Ryotaro Okiayu

: Ryotaro Okiayu Doma : Mamoru Miyano

: Mamoru Miyano Hantengu : Toshio Furukawa

: Toshio Furukawa Gyokko: Kosuke Toriumi

These above characters are part of the Twelve Kizuki, ranking at or around the top in the case of Kokushibo. The Twelve Kizuki are the most powerful demons in existence and major antagonists for Demon Slayer season 3.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Plot and Manga Adaptation

Demon Slayer season 3 will tell the Swordsmith Village arc upon its release, a 29-chapter arc as adapted from the manga. This season follows Tanjiro as he goes to the village of swordsmiths where the maker of his blade, the Nichirin Sword, resides. Tanjiro must explain how it got so badly damaged, and wait there while the sword is reforged, where he becomes a particularly big target for his enemies.

Beyond this arc, there is still more story to tell, so it’s likely there will be at least one more future season. The previous season followed the Entertainment District Arc, and there’s likely to be substantial content to focus on the Hashira Training, Final Battle, and Sunrise Countdown arcs after this. For fans of good anime, it’ll be smart to keep your eyes peeled, especially with the possibility of a simulcast schedule on Crunchyroll like with the previous season.

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2023