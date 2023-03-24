Image: 87Eleven Entertainment, Lionsgate, and Summit Entertainment

Are you wondering if John Wick died in John Wick 4? Unfortunately, the latest installment ends in a very ambiguous way. It doesn’t explain the sudden cut in scenes from Wick sitting on the stairs to us seeing his gravestone with no explanation of what happened. This left many John Wick fans stunned in the theater, unsure of what they had just witnessed. This is your fair warning that you shouldn’t continue reading if you don’t want to be spoiled, as the rest of this guide will spoil the ending of John Wick 4.

Does John Wick Die in John Wick 4?

At the end of John Wick 4, we see Wick dueling Caine in the Sacre Couer in Paris. When it is believed that Wick is defeated in the duel Marquis takes Caine’s place in an attempt to finish Wick off. However, Wick never fired his gun and Wick kills Marquis, which ends the duel.

While Wick kills Marquis in the duel and is set free, he is shot in the side of his midriff, causing a severe injury. After being set free, we see Winston and Wick sit at the church’s stairs staring at the Parisian sunset while Wick attends to his wounds.

But wait, we are then suddenly taken to a scene that shows us Winston, Wick’s dog, and the Bowery King at Wick’s grave, next to his wife Helen’s, which leads us to believe that he did succumb to his injuries. The only thing inscribed on his tombstone is “A Loving Husband,” which is very fitting. After all, Wick got out of the game to be a loving husband to his wife, which is what he wanted more than anything else in the world. Winston then puts his hand on the grave maker and says, “Farewell, my son,” in Russian before leaving.

So then, did John Wick Die in John Wick 4, or was it a ploy by Winston and the Bowery King to keep the High Table from coming after Wick again? There is no official answer to this question yet, but we expect it can serve either purpose depending on whether or not Keanu Reaves and Chad Stahelski decide to continue the franchise. If they don’t continue the franchise, we know that Wick died finishing his revenge mission. If they continue the franchise, it can be played off easily that Wick just wanted to get some well-deserved rest until he gets pulled into the fray again.

