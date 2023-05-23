Do I Need to Download a New App for HBO Max?

Image: HBO

Are you wondering if you need to download a new app for HBO Max since it switched to Max? Starting May 23, 2023, the streaming service previously known as HBO Max has officially been renamed as Max, as HBO removed its branding to encompass a broader range of content, including Max Originals, DC Universe, and other original series. While this decision is logical, it may cause some confusion for subscribers on how to access the updated service. To clarify, we have gathered all the necessary information on whether or not you will need to download a new app for HBO Max to maintain access to your paid subscription.

How do I get Max on my Streaming Device?

No, you don’t need to download a new app for Max if you already have the HBO Max app installed on your TV, streaming device, or gaming console. Instead, all you need to do is update your HBO Max app, which will automatically be changed to Max. However, the Max app is only available to subscribers in the United States using Supported Devices. HBO hopes to extend the Max streaming service worldwide at a later date.

If you have previously installed HBO Max on a device, there should be no need to sign in again. However, here are some easy-to-follow steps based on how you subscribed if you do run into troubles after updating HBO Max to Max:

Did you subscribe via the app store or directly through Max.com ? To access your Max account, click the Sign In button and provide your email and password.

or directly through ? Did you subscribe through a TV, internet, or wireless provider ? Follow the steps provided to establish a connection with your provider.

?

