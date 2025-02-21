Drake Attacks Incels In Surprise Instagram Post

Drake’s recent activity online has stirred up a lot of conversation, especially in relation to his new album and his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar. The controversy started with a seemingly harmless post on Drake’s secondary Instagram account, where he shared a meme about incels.

The meme showed a woman with a gun and the text, “Incels must get a f*cking life. Growing up is not that hard. 6 out of 10 incels are deeply obsessed with women.” Drake didn’t add any commentary to the post.

This post received backlash from fans, many of whom found it insensitive. Some even called out Drake’s fans who support Kendrick Lamar, suggesting they are incels as well, which shows how divided Drake’s fanbase has become. Others pointed out Drake’s own actions, such as following women connected to his rivals, which seemed to contradict the message of the meme.

Drake’s Instagram

The meme appeared around the same time as the February 14 release of Drake and PartyNextDoor’s album, Some Sexy Songs 4 U. The album was very successful, getting 56.6 million streams on its first day on Spotify and breaking records on Apple Music for R&B/Soul albums. This shows Drake’s strong presence in the music industry despite the surrounding controversies.

However, the album’s success has been overshadowed by the lyrics in a song called Gimme a Hug. The track directly addresses Drake’s feud with Kendrick Lamar, including a line that downplays the rap conflict (“F*ck a rap beef, I’m trying to get the party lit”) and takes a jab at podcast hosts Joe Budden and Melyssa Ford. Drake raps, “Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6ix, hate to see you with a dck-sucker,” referring to Budden’s relationship with Ford.

This created an awkward moment on The Joe Budden Podcast, increasing the tension between Drake and Budden. This situation shows how Drake’s lyrics, which often include personal references, can heighten existing conflicts and create new ones that spill over into public discussions.

The link between Drake’s Instagram post, his album release, and the ongoing tension with Kendrick Lamar isn’t entirely clear. However, the timing of these events suggests they might be connected. The provocative meme could be seen as a way to distract from the controversial lyrics in his album or part of a larger online strategy to stay relevant in a changing music scene.

Regardless of the motive, Drake’s actions seem to have a lot of people mad. For someone who is normally viewed as a less tough rapper, it’s strange to go after this group.

