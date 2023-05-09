Image: Hiro Mashima

Did you finish reading Chapter 238 and are looking for Edens Zero Chapter 239 spoilers and release timeline so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? For example, Shura has no past memories and behaves just as wildly as usual. While I find Ijuna’s more dominant behavior intriguing, I still have concerns about the nature of their relationship. We will provide Edens Zero Chapter 239 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens next.

Edens Zero Chapter 239 Spoilers

Chapter 239’s title is hinted to be “Departing,” but that is all we know so far. However, we expect Edens Zero Chapter 239 spoilers and raw scans to hit soon, so check back, as we will update this guide once they do.

Edens Zero Chapter 239 Release Timeline

The Edens Zero Chapter 239 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Tuesday, May 16

9:00 AM MDT Tuesday, May 16

10:00 AM CDT Tuesday, May 16

11:00 AM EDT Tuesday, May 16

12:00 PM ADT Tuesday, May 16

12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, May 16

3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, May 16

5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, May 16

8:30 PM IST Tuesday, May 16

10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, May 16

11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, May 16

12:00 AM JST Tuesday, May 17

Related: Blue Lock Chapter 218 Spoilers and Release Timeline

Where Can I Read Edens Zero Chapter 23 9?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official Manga website like Viz Media or Shueisha where you can read Edens Zero Chapter 239 online when they are released. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Edens Zero Chapter 239 online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

- This article was updated on May 9th, 2023