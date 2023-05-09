Image: Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura

Did you finish reading Chapter 217 and are looking for the Blue Lock Chapter 218 spoilers and release timeline so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? Isagi realizes Niko may have the same “Metavision” as him after he kicks the ball away. What will happen with this intense duel? We will provide Blue Lock Chapter 218 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to get questions like this answered.

Blue Lock Chapter 218 Spoilers

There are currently no spoilers available for Blue Lock Chapter 218. However, we anticipate that spoilers and raw scans will surface shortly. We will keep you informed and update this guide as soon as they become available.

Blue Lock Chapter 218 Release Timeline

The Blue Lock Chapter 218 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Tuesday, May 16

9:00 AM MDT Tuesday, May 16

10:00 AM CDT Tuesday, May 16

11:00 AM EDT Tuesday, May 16

12:00 PM ADT Tuesday, May 16

12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, May 16

3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, May 16

5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, May 16

8:30 PM IST Tuesday, May 16

10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, May 16

11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, May 16

12:00 AM JST Tuesday, May 17

Where Can I Read Blue Lock Chapter 218?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official Manga website like Viz Media or Shueisha where you can read Blue Lock Chapter 218 online when they are released. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Blue Lock Chapter 218 online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

