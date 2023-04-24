Image: Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura

Did you finish reading Chapter 216 and are looking for the Blue Lock Chapter 217 spoilers and release timeline, so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? Borou turns down Snuffy, but Lorenzo tells him his origin story to persuade him to change his mind. Borou then agrees to work with Snuffy under his conditions. Again, we will provide Blue Lock Chapter 217 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to get questions like this answered.

Blue Lock Chapter 217 Spoilers

Blue Lock Chapter 217 spoilers and raw scans haven’t been released yet. They are typically released on the Friday or Saturday before the chapter is released. We will update this guide with the full Blue Lock Chapter 217 summary and raw scans, so check back soon!

Blue Lock Chapter 217 Release Timeline

The Blue Lock Chapter 217 release timeline is 10:00 PM JST on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

6:00 AM PDT Sunday, April 30

7:00 AM MDT Sunday, April 30

8:00 AM CDT Sunday, April 30

9:00 AM EDT Sunday, April 30

10:00 AM ADT Sunday, April 30

10:00 AM BRT Sunday, April 30

1:00 PM GMT Sunday, April 30

3:00 PM CEST Sunday, April 30

6:30 PM IST Sunday, April 30

8:00 PM ICT Sunday, April 30

9:00 PM PHT Sunday, April 30

10:00 PM JST Sunday, April 30

Where Can I Read Blue Lock Chapter 217?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official Manga website like Viz Media or Shueisha where you can read Blue Lock Chapter 217 online when they are released. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Blue Lock Chapter 217 online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

